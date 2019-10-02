Theft — At 3 p.m. Tuesday, someone on North Vita Avenue reported a Dynacraft Blade bicycle with a black and white splash BMX style, red pegs and red rims stolen, with extra patrol placed at Prairie View School.
Fight — At 4:17 p.m. Tuesday, someone reported their son was involved in a fight a previous day around South Spring Street and East Mill Street.
Family trouble — At 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to an issue with a juvenile on DeClark Street.
Operating vehicle with consent — At 5:54 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report from housesitters that a car had been stolen from a residence on Charlton Street at some point between Sunday afternoon and Monday evening. The vehicle was later located and returned with a known suspect.
Disorderly conduct — At 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a woman yelling at a semi driver around Cooper Street and South Spring Street because the truck pushed water toward houses. The truck made it safely through the water and the Public Works Department had barricades to use.
Noise complaint — At 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, someone reported waking up due to a loud pickup truck driving around Eilbes Avenue and Morgan Lane. Police did not locate it.
