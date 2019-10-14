Suspicious activity — At 3:01 p.m. Thursday, someone reported seeing a man in a truck with the seat reclined on Fourth Street. He was waiting for a child at school.
Vandalism — At 5:23 p.m. Thursday, someone reported tired slashed on a vehicle on Burchard Street. The tires had not been slashed, but the air had been let out of them. There were no suspects.
Vandalism — At 7:22 a.m. Friday, someone reported damage to a car window overnight in the 500 block of Wayland Street.
Vandalism — At 10:19 a.m. Friday, someone reported window damage to a truck and a trailer in the 1500 block of North Spring Street.
Family trouble — At 8:32 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 400 block of South Center Street after hearing a report of a woman saying she was being held captive by her husband. Officers found there was a verbal issue and that everything was OK.
Vandalism — At 9:29 p.m. Friday, someone reported somebody threw a milkshake at her car in the 800 block of Park Avenue.
Suspicious activity — At 3:24 a.m. Saturday, someone reported a man was ringing her doorbell on South University Avenue. The subject was located a block away and brought to the police station.
Vandalism — At 10:05 a.m. Saturday, police received a report that someone had put screws and nails into a parking lot of East Burnett Street.
Unwanted person — At 8:43 p.m. Saturday, a man reported a woman was refusing to leave his apartment on North Spring Street. Officers found they were having a verbal issue. The woman was warned about trespassing.
Battery — At 6:11 p.m. Sunday, the hospital reported a subject came to the emergency room with a wound on his hand after getting into an altercation with his roommate at a shelter on Madison Street. The suspect was taken to jail for battery.
Suspicious activity — At 11:14 p.m. Sunday, someone reported seeing three juveniles checking vehicles in a lot on Jefferson Street. One was cited for marijuana possession and curfew violation. One was cited for tobacco possession and curfew possession.
Suspicious activity — At 12:43 a.m. Monday, someone reported her dog was barking the same way he did when the house was broken into on Lakeshore Drive. Police checked the area and found everything was OK.
