Domestic incident — At 7:48 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a verbal domestic issue on Gilmore Avenue.

Neighbor dispute — At 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, a woman on Judson Drive reported she opened her door and her neighbor was there, calling her a freak and telling her to go back inside. The verbal issue part of an ongoing neighbor dispute.

Theft — At 5:27 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported theft of a raised bed garden in a yard on Stone Street.

Noise complaint — At 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of  yelling on South Lincoln Avenue. Police made contact with a man and a woman who denied fighting. The officer heard no other noise. 

