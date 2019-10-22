Suspicious activity — At 3:35 p.m. Monday, police received a report of a juvenile trying to get in windows around North Spring Street and DeClark Street. The juvenile lived at the home.
Suspicious activity — At 5 p.m. Monday, police received a report of people walking around the 100 block of West Maple Avenue trying to get into cars. Police made contact with a car owner and found the issue was a misunderstanding.
Noise complaint — At 7:48 p.m. Monday, police received a report of noise on Knaup Drive. An officer heard nothing upon arrival but let the subject know about the complaint.
Neighbor complaint — At 8:53 p.m. Monday, someone reported his neighbors leave their blinds open in the 800 block of Madison Street and he can see into their bathroom. He was advised to stop looking and to look into getting curtains for his own windows.
