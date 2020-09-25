Beaver Dam Police Beat: Sept. 16-23, 2020

Theft — At 5:21 a.m. Sept. 16, a caller reported theft of a purse and a game console in the 100 block of Mary Ann Road. The suspect was uncooperative and admitted to having the caller’s IDs in his vehicles but nothing else. He refused to come to the police department or say where he was.
Theft — At 3:35 p.m. Sept. 16, a caller reported theft of prescription medications in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue.
Vandalism — At 7:44 p.m. Sept. 16, a caller reported spray paint on a roof in the 300 block of Starkweather Drive. The spray cans were not located.
Suspicious activity — At 6:08 a.m. Sept. 17, a caller reported a vehicle driving in and out of a residential area in the 200 block of Woodland Drive for a few weeks. The vehicle delivers newspapers and has for years.
Unwanted subjects — At 9:49 a.m. Sept. 17, a caller reported finding two people living in the basement of a house after tenants moved out in the 100 block fo Roedl Court. They had entered through the window. The caller did not want to press charges. The window was to be secured and the locks were to be changed.
Theft — At 2:13 p.m. Sept. 17, a caller reported theft of political signs in the 600 block of McKinley Street.
Theft — At 3:12 p.m. Sept. 17, a caller reported theft of of a gun from a vehicle in the 900 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
Domestic disturbance — At 5:16 p.m. Sept. 18, a caller reported a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Police heard conflicting reports and the parties separated.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:19 p.m. Sept. 18, police made contact with four juveniles yelling expletives in the old ShopKo parking lot, 822 Park Ave. They were warned for their behavior.
Domestic disturbance — At 1:15 a.m. Sept. 19, a caller reported a man threw her to the ground during a verbal argument in the 100 block of Foxview Court. Police found there was not enough probable cause for an arrest. The parties separated for the night.
Unwanted subjects — At 10:06 a.m. Sept. 19, a caller reported three to five people were staying overnight at a laundromat in the 1300 block of North Center Street and believed they were using drugs. Police made contact with two people and did not locate drugs. They were trespassed. One subject was seen there later in the day and warned that he would receive a citation if he returned.
Suspicious behavior — At 11:12 a.m. Sept. 19, a caller reported someone was standing on the Highway 151 and County Road E overpass holding a rifle. No one was there when police arrived. Police were to follow up with the people who hold political flags there at a later time.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:54 p.m. Sept. 19, a caller reported furniture was being thrown out of a second story window on Lakecrest Drive. Police made contact with a subject who was pregnant and said she didn’t want to bring the items down the stairs. She said she would clean everything up.
Domestic disturbance — At 10:20 p.m. Sept. 19, police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of West Third Street. One woman was arrested and taken to jail.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:56 a.m. Sept. 20, a caller reported three people having a verbal altercation in the 100 block fo East Mill Street. They were advised to cease contact.
Unwanted subject — At 12:08 p.m. Sept. 20, a caller reported someone at a store in the 100 block of Frances Lane was not wearing a mask per store policy and would not leave. The subject was upset about being denied service.
Disorderly conduct — At 2:37 p.m. Monday, a caller reported her son was punched and his phone was stolen at a location in the 1000 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Police were to follow up with the suspects.
Animal complaint — At 4:18 p.m. Monday, a caller reported seeing two kittens tossed out of a vehicle in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The cats were located and picked up by the Humane Society.
Theft — At 7:59 p.m. Monday, a caller reported theft of a cell phone at a store in the 800 block of Park Avenue.
Mask complaint — At 1:58 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported someone was going door-to-door without a mask on around Judson Drive and South Lincoln Avenue.
Domestic disturbance — At 4:11 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a man was yelling at her and threw his phone at her in the 800 block of South Spring Street. The man left before police arrived. The caller was to notify police if he returned. He later did and was advised to stay in a camper for the night.
Theft — At 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported theft of a gun from a vehicle in the 200 block of Monroe Street.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.