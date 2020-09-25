Beaver Dam Police Beat: Sept. 16-23, 2020

Theft — At 3:12 p.m. Sept. 17, a caller reported theft of of a gun from a vehicle in the 900 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic disturbance — At 5:16 p.m. Sept. 18, a caller reported a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Police heard conflicting reports and the parties separated.

Disorderly conduct — At 7:19 p.m. Sept. 18, police made contact with four juveniles yelling expletives in the old ShopKo parking lot, 822 Park Ave. They were warned for their behavior.

Domestic disturbance — At 1:15 a.m. Sept. 19, a caller reported a man threw her to the ground during a verbal argument in the 100 block of Foxview Court. Police found there was not enough probable cause for an arrest. The parties separated for the night.

Unwanted subjects — At 10:06 a.m. Sept. 19, a caller reported three to five people were staying overnight at a laundromat in the 1300 block of North Center Street and believed they were using drugs. Police made contact with two people and did not locate drugs. They were trespassed. One subject was seen there later in the day and warned that he would receive a citation if he returned.