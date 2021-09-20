Beaver Dam Police Beat: Sept. 2-16, 2021

Disorderly conduct — At 3:24 p.m. Sept. 2, a caller reported a woman was out of control at a location in the 800 block of North Center Street. The parties were separated and the woman was taken to the police station to wait for a ride.
Theft — At 9:47 a.m. Sept. 3, a caller reported tools were taken while he was working on his car in the 100 block of Knaup Drive.
Donation complaint — At 10:48 a.m. Sept. 3, a caller reported that a customer was upset that Goodwill, 130 Frances Lane, wouldn't take her donation and left it anyway. Police spoke to the subject who was to return to get the items and was banned from the store.
Family trouble — At 6:27 p.m. Sept. 3, a caller reported that his partner requested him to leave the house in the 200 block of West Maple Avenue because she did not like what he made for dinner. Police found it was a verbal issue and the parties were separated for the night.
Fight — At 11:30 p.m. Sept. 3, police responded to a report of a fight outside a bar in the 500 block of Madison Street. Police found groups that were intoxicated and loud, but no one on scene reported a fight.
Domestic disturbance — At 11:19 a.m. Sept. 4, a caller reported a man was trying to hit a woman and get in her car in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Police checked the area and did not located anything.
Burglary — At 12:17 p.m. Sept. 4, a caller reported forced entry to a back kitchen door with items missing in the 200 block of Roller Avenue.
Battery — At 7:06 p.m. Sept. 4, a man was arrested of charged of battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping in the 100 block of Henry Street.
Intoxicated driver — At 1:17 a.m. Sept. 5, police received complaints of a teen doing donuts at a park near LaCrosse Street and Haskell Street. Several neighbors confronted him. He was taken into custody and released to his mother.
Family trouble — At 3:53 p.m. Sept. 6, a caller reported a woman was fighting with family members in the 200 block of Woodland Drive. One woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to jail.
Suspicious behavior — At 12:17 p.m. Sept. 7, a caller reported sugar put in a gas tank while the vehicle was parked near Beaver Street and Maple Avenue.
Unwanted person — At 7:54 p.m. Sept. 8, a caller reported a man wouldn't leave in the 100 block of Rosendale Street. One man was arrested and taken to jail on a warrant.
Domestic disturbance — At 9:26 a.m. Sept. 9, a caller reported she had barricaded herself in a room in the 100 block of North Spring Street after a man chased her down the hall with a stick. The situation had been going on since the night before. The man barricaded himself in a room when officers arrived. The man was arrested and taken to jail.
Fight — At 3:25 p.m. Sept. 10, a caller reported two boys were fighting at Lincoln Park. The fight broke up before officers arrived.
Harassment — At 5:16 p.m. Sept. 10, a caller reported a woman harassed her for leaving her kids in the car while it was running outside a restaurant on Front Street. The parties were counseled.
Fight — At 7:59 p.m. Sept. 10, a caller reported a girl was struck by a boy at Lincoln Park. Parents were contacted. The girl was warned for disorderly conduct. There was an altercation with a boy, whose brother stepped in to defend him.
Disorderly conduct — At 6:36 p.m. Sept. 11, a caller reported two teenage boys were yelling racist slurs at two other teens and chasing after them on a lawnmower around Stone Street and Spring Street. A male told police that two teens flipped him off and he yelled at them, but he denied using slurs.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:49 p.m. Sept. 11, a caller reported hearing screaming on County Road G. It was a karaoke party.
Unwanted person — At 6:38 p.m. Sept. 12, a caller reported a man was screaming and smoking inside at a bar in the 500 block of Madison Street. The man was argumentative and confrontational. He was arrested for resistance and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Domestic disturbance — At 12:45 a.m. Sept. 13, a caller reported a man choked her in the 200 block of Industrial Drive. He was arrested and taken to jail.
