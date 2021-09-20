Beaver Dam Police Beat: Sept. 2-16, 2021

Disorderly conduct — At 3:24 p.m. Sept. 2, a caller reported a woman was out of control at a location in the 800 block of North Center Street. The parties were separated and the woman was taken to the police station to wait for a ride.

Theft — At 9:47 a.m. Sept. 3, a caller reported tools were taken while he was working on his car in the 100 block of Knaup Drive.

Donation complaint — At 10:48 a.m. Sept. 3, a caller reported that a customer was upset that Goodwill, 130 Frances Lane, wouldn't take her donation and left it anyway. Police spoke to the subject who was to return to get the items and was banned from the store.

Family trouble — At 6:27 p.m. Sept. 3, a caller reported that his partner requested him to leave the house in the 200 block of West Maple Avenue because she did not like what he made for dinner. Police found it was a verbal issue and the parties were separated for the night.

Fight — At 11:30 p.m. Sept. 3, police responded to a report of a fight outside a bar in the 500 block of Madison Street. Police found groups that were intoxicated and loud, but no one on scene reported a fight.