Beaver Dam Police Beat: Sept. 24-Oct. 1, 2020

Disorderly conduct — At 8:17 p.m. Sept. 25, a caller reported an unruly man was at a store in the 1800 block of North Spring Street just before close. Police made contact with the man, and he was warned for disorderly conduct and resistance. The store was to notify him that he was banned after he may have called and made a threat.

Disorderly conduct — At 10:21 p.m. Sept. 25, a caller reported his neighbor punched him in the face when he asked the neighbor to turn the music down. They were warned for disorderly conduct.

Disorderly conduct — At 1:25 a.m. Sept. 26, a caller reported a man looked like he was reaching for a weapon during a verbal altercation at an establishment in the 1600 block of North Spring Street. The man was banned from the location and police did not locate any weapons.

Domestic disturbance — At 3:52 a.m. Sept. 26, a caller reported hearing a woman screaming in the 400 block of Grant Street. There was no answer at the door or phone after police arrived. Officers saw no movement and heard no noise at the location.