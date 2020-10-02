Beaver Dam Police Beat: Sept. 24-Oct. 1, 2020

Disorderly conduct — At 8:17 p.m. Sept. 25, a caller reported an unruly man was at a store in the 1800 block of North Spring Street just before close. Police made contact with the man, and he was warned for disorderly conduct and resistance. The store was to notify him that he was banned after he may have called and made a threat.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:21 p.m. Sept. 25, a caller reported his neighbor punched him in the face when he asked the neighbor to turn the music down. They were warned for disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:25 a.m. Sept. 26, a caller reported a man looked like he was reaching for a weapon during a verbal altercation at an establishment in the 1600 block of North Spring Street. The man was banned from the location and police did not locate any weapons.
Domestic disturbance — At 3:52 a.m. Sept. 26, a caller reported hearing a woman screaming in the 400 block of Grant Street. There was no answer at the door or phone after police arrived. Officers saw no movement and heard no noise at the location.
Trespassing — At 1:44 p.m. Sept. 26, a caller reported an attemped break-in earlier in the week at a location in the 200 block of Hamilton Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:46 p.m. Sept. 26, a caller reported a man would not wear a mask and would not leave a store in the 100 block of Frances Lane. He left before officers arrived and was not located.
Unwanted person — At 7:34 p.m. Sept. 26, a caller reported a man at a location in the 200 block of Monroe Street needed to be removed. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and battery and taken to jail.
Burglary — At 1:20 a.m. Sept. 27, a caller reported having video that showed someone was in her residence earlier in the night for about 15 minutes in the 100 block of Dana Drive. The house was cleared and no one was inside. It did not appear that anything was taken.
Vandalism — At 9:34 a.m. Sept. 27, a caller reported vandalism to a temporary mail box in the 400 block of South Spring Street.
Vandalism — At 9:50 a.m. Sept. 27, a caller reported a political sign was spray painted overnight in the 200 block of East Main Street.
Domestic disturbance — At 12:44 p.m. Sept. 27, a caller reported a verbal altercation between a man and a woman in the 100 block of Roedl Court. They separated.
Support Local Journalism
Domestic disturbance — At 6:56 p.m. Sept. 27, a caller reported someone struck her child on Lakecrest Drive. A man was arrested on probation hold and taken to jail.
Vandalism — At 7:26 a.m. Monday, a caller reported spray paint on a building in the 1500 block of North Spring Street.
Domestic disturbance — At 6:17 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a verbal argument on Lakecrest Drive.
Unwanted person — At 12:09 a.m. Tuesday, multiple callers reported a man was pulling on door handles and crying in a hallway in the 100 block of Knaup Drive. Police made contact with the subject, who was intoxicated. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and resistance and taken to jail.
Unwanted person — At 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported that a man at a business in the 300 block of South Center Street was upset when staff asked him to wear a mask. He left in a vehicle.
Suspicious behavior — At 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported two people were opening doors on vehicles in the 800 block of Park Avenue. Police made contact with two juveniles and warned them. Officers took an information report.
Theft — At 4:14 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported a stolen bicycle in the 400 block of Roedl Court.
Vandalism — At 7:58 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a window on her vehicle was broken out overnight.
Theft — At 9:04 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported theft of two bicycles in the 100 block of West Burnett Street. One of the bicycles was later located.
Trespassing — At 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported forced entry to a door in the 300 block of Front Street. Nothing was taken.
Domestic disturbance — At 9:31 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported hearing a man yelling at a woman in the 100 block of Lake Street. Police could not make contact with anyone at the house.
Fight — At 12:04 a.m. Friday, a caller reported men were fighting in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue. One man told police that he had a verbal argument with an individual he didn't name.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.