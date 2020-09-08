Beaver Dam Police Beat: Sept. 3-7, 2020

Domestic violence — At 7:28 a.m. Friday, a caller reported a someone punched his mother in the face before fleeing in the 100 block of Haskell Street. Officers located the person’s vehicle which was to be towed and put out a probation warrant for his arrest. He was to receive citations.
Disorderly conduct — At 11:45 a.m. Friday, police received a request for assistance to remove a person who was being disruptive while staying at a location in the 300 block of Seippel Boulevard. The person was removed and her vehicle was towed.
Assault — At 12:17 p.m. Friday, a caller reported her boyfriend had been assaulted after being accused of breaking into apartment on Lakecrest Drive.
Disorderly conduct — Around 6:54 p.m. Friday, police received several reports of a male and a female arguing in the area of Washington School, 600 Grove St. Police made contact with several juveniles and one of the complainants, counseling them. The complainant had been having issues with one of the suspects.
Disorderly conduct — At 8:08 p.m. Friday, a caller reported a man with a gun in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue. Two men were arrested and taken to jail for disorderly conduct and probation hold. Police did not locate a gun or see one displayed.
Domestic disturbance — At 9:46 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported a domestic issue between parents in the 200 block of West Street. Police found there was a misunderstanding but no domestic incident. A woman left for the day.
Noise complaint — At 9:43 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported loud music at a location in the 500 block of Madison Street. A band there turned down the noise and was to end at 11 p.m.
Disorderly conduct — At 11:21 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported her boyfriend stole her cell phone after a verbal altercation around Center Street and Maple Avenue. Police were to refer charges for bail jumping and the parties separated for the evening.
Unwanted person — At 1:10 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported a woman was yelling at him in the 100 block of West Davis Street. They had just met that night and the woman didn’t want him there anymore. The man was provided a ride to the police department to be picked up.
Vandalism — At 11:53 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported people keep vandalizing her house in the 100 block of East Mill Street. The residents put up for sale signs and caution tape. Two women were trespassed from the residence. The caller was to put up cameras.
Fight — At 3:41 p.m. Monday, a caller reported a group of boys were fighting around McKinley Street and Burchard Street. The caller later canceled the complaint because they were going to work it out among the boys after a football game that got rough.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:41 p.m. Monday, a caller reported children had a small fire burning in a parking lot in the 400 block of West Maple Avenue. The fire was put out and the children’s parents were notified.
Family trouble — At 7:52 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report that someone was out of control and yelling in the 900 block of DeClark Street.
