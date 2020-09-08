Beaver Dam Police Beat: Sept. 3-7, 2020

Domestic disturbance — At 9:46 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported a domestic issue between parents in the 200 block of West Street. Police found there was a misunderstanding but no domestic incident. A woman left for the day.

Noise complaint — At 9:43 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported loud music at a location in the 500 block of Madison Street. A band there turned down the noise and was to end at 11 p.m.

Disorderly conduct — At 11:21 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported her boyfriend stole her cell phone after a verbal altercation around Center Street and Maple Avenue. Police were to refer charges for bail jumping and the parties separated for the evening.

Unwanted person — At 1:10 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported a woman was yelling at him in the 100 block of West Davis Street. They had just met that night and the woman didn’t want him there anymore. The man was provided a ride to the police department to be picked up.

Vandalism — At 11:53 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported people keep vandalizing her house in the 100 block of East Mill Street. The residents put up for sale signs and caution tape. Two women were trespassed from the residence. The caller was to put up cameras.