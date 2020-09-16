Beaver Dam Police Beat: Sept. 3-7, 2020

Suspicious behavior — At 11:19 a.m. Sept. 13, an officer attempted to make contact with two people around McKinley Street and Prospect Avenue when they began running through backyard. One person was located and cited for obstruction. A vehicle was towed.

Domestic disturbance — At 4:19 p.m. Sept. 13, a caller reported a man came to the residence intoxicated and that they wanted him removed in the 200 block of North Lincoln Avenue. They were separated.

Disorderly conduct — At 7 p.m. Sept. 13, a caller reported someone put her hands on them on Lakecrest Drive. There were no witnesses. Police were to attempt to locate the suspect.

Seagull feeding — At 8:57 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a subject was feeding seagulls in the 600 block of Gould Street. The subject had been warned in the past and was to receive a formal letter saying any future incidents would lead to a citation.

Disorderly conduct — At 7:52 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported two men were arguing on Lakecrest Drive. Police found inconsistent stories and limited probable cause. They were advised to call police instead of taking matters into their own hands. Police were called out three times and everyone was advised to not waste police time.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.