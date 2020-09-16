Beaver Dam Police Beat: Sept. 3-7, 2020

Family trouble — At 4:01 p.m. Sept. 8, a caller reported a someone threatened to slash her tires over an argument on Lakecrest Drive. The two separated for the evening.
Disorderly conduct — At 12:20 p.m. Sept. 9, a caller reported a man threatened him by displaying a gun on Lakecrest Drive. The subject was cited for disorderly conduct.
Theft — At 9:06 p.m. Sept. 9, a caller reported a political sign was stolen for the third night in a row in the 300 block of East Burnett Street.
Family trouble — At 11:55 p.m. Sept. 9, police responded to an incident in the 700 block of Park Avenue. One woman was arrested for resistance and taken to jail.
Person with gun — At 12:36 p.m. Sept. 10, a caller reported a man in a vehicle pointed a gun at her around Industrial Drive and North Spring Street. Police checked the area and did not locate the vehicle, but were to follow up.
Theft — At 10:45 a.m. Sept. 12, a caller reported theft of a speaker from a garage overnight in the 300 block of Haskell Street. A subject denied being there or taking anything.
Vandalism — At 1:45 p.m. Sept. 12, a caller reported tires slashed overnight in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
Suspicious behavior — At 11:19 a.m. Sept. 13, an officer attempted to make contact with two people around McKinley Street and Prospect Avenue when they began running through backyard. One person was located and cited for obstruction. A vehicle was towed.
Domestic disturbance — At 4:19 p.m. Sept. 13, a caller reported a man came to the residence intoxicated and that they wanted him removed in the 200 block of North Lincoln Avenue. They were separated.
Disorderly conduct — At 7 p.m. Sept. 13, a caller reported someone put her hands on them on Lakecrest Drive. There were no witnesses. Police were to attempt to locate the suspect.
Seagull feeding — At 8:57 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a subject was feeding seagulls in the 600 block of Gould Street. The subject had been warned in the past and was to receive a formal letter saying any future incidents would lead to a citation.
Disorderly conduct — At 7:52 p.m. Tuesday, a caller reported two men were arguing on Lakecrest Drive. Police found inconsistent stories and limited probable cause. They were advised to call police instead of taking matters into their own hands. Police were called out three times and everyone was advised to not waste police time.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
