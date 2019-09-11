Theft — At 2:54 p.m. Monday, someone reported the theft of a mechanical walker on Lakecrest Drive. Police found it was a civil issue.
Domestic violence — At 3:41 a.m. Tuesday, police arrested a man for domestic disorderly conduct, strangulation and battery after a previous report on Madison Street.
Vandalism — At 8:17 a.m. Tuesday, a woman reported her car window was broken out in the 600 block of North University Avenue.
Domestic disturbance — At 11:59 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report that a boyfriend and girlfriend were fighting on South University Avenue. Police found everything was OK and there was nothing to report.
Domestic violence — At 3:03 p.m. Tuesday, a man was taken into custody from Woodland Drive for domestic disorderly conduct, battery and strangulation.
