Animal complaint — At 8:13 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of someone feeding the seagulls in the 600 block of Gould Street. The person was warned.
Animal complaint — At 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of dog barking constantly on Knaup Drive. They were waiting for a call from the owner.
Theft — At 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported losing luggage, possibly on Park Avenue. There was a gun inside. Police viewed a video and no one had entered the vehicle. The person thought the luggage may have actually been on top of the vehicle in De Pere and was to follow up there.
Family trouble — At 7:37 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of an issue between someone's mother and sister on Industrial Drive.
Unwanted person — At 9:43 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of an unwanted person on Webster Street. The person left.
Harassment — At 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported a neighbor was harassing him and was concerned he would be evicted because of the noise he makes while chopping onions. He was advised that wouldn't be a reason to evict someone.
Domestic violence — At 11:56 p.m. Wednesday, a woman reported a man wasn't allowing her to leave in her vehicle in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue. The man was taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct and resisting. A 72-hour no-contact order went into effect.
