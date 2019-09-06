Theft — At 9:18 a.m. Wednesday, someone reported change stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Fourth Street.
Vandalism — At 9:34 a.m. Wednesday, someone reported an outdoor water faucet turned on and planters tipped over on North Lincoln Avenue.
Found camera — At 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, police received a camera found at Lincoln Park.
Theft — At 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported theft of a license plate from a vehicle in the 700 block of Gould Street.
Fight — At 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of 10-15 high school-aged children fighting around Keller Boulevard and Prospect Avenue. They took off before officers arrived and could not be located.
Found bicycle — At 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, someone turned over an abandoned Trek bicycle found in the 600 block of Madison Street.
Family trouble — At 7:07 p.m. Wednesday, a juvenile received a citation following a family trouble incident on Marsh Trail.
Domestic violence — At 7:57 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to domestic violence on Lakecrest Drive. One man was taken into custody for battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct — At 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, a woman reported her roommate pulled her hair on Lakecrest Drive. A report was taken.
Threat — At 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, a woman reported a man was chasing her on Lakecrest Drive. Police did not locate the man.
Welfare check — At 1:18 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 1200 block of Wayland Street. A man arrested and taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct with a 72-hour no-contact order.
Racist slurs — At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported people were saying racist slurs to an interracial couple fishing at Edgewater Park.
Domestic disturbance — At 5:27 p.m. Thursday, someone reported a man and a woman fighting in the Walmart parking lot, 120 Frances Lane. A woman was taken to jail for domestic disorderly conduct.
Disorderly conduct — At 6:21 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Lakecrest Drive and stood by for a property removal.
Family trouble — At 7:37 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of family trouble over a phone in the 200 block of Seippel Boulevard.
Battery — At 10:17 p.m. Thursday, a man reported someone hit him with a softball bat on Madison Street. Police did not locate the suspects.
Suspicious behavior — At 4:32 a.m. Friday, a caller reported seeing someone looking into vehicles in the 1200 block of Wayland Street. The male took off before officers arrived.
Suspicious behavior — At 5:23 a.m. Friday, a caller reported seeing two males looking into vehicles with flashlights around Wilson Elementary School, 405 W. Third St. Officers did not locate them.
