Lost phone — At 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, a man reported he lost his phone at Laundry Connection, 832 Park Avenue. The business located a crushed phone with the same color case in the parking lot.
Vandalism — At 4:44 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported graffiti on a building on Bill McCollum Way.
Fire — At 6:33 p.m. Wednesday, police assisted the fire department with a stove fire on West Third Street.
Warrant — At 6:39 p.m. Wednesday, police took a man to jail on a warrant after a traffic stop around Front Street and Center Street.
Domestic disturbance — At 6:56 p.m. Wednesday, police assisted with a report of a domestic disturbance on Kellom Road and transported a man to jail.
Suspicious behavior — At 8:17 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported the children were at home on Norris Street when an unknown person came by and placed an envelope with $150 inside at the house. There was a note that said “Use it or pass along to someone. The Good Sam Club.”
Disorderly conduct — At 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, a man came to the emergency room with a BB gun wound, saying he thought his neighbors caused it in the 200 block of East South Street.
