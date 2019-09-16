Theft — At 10:20 a.m. Friday, someone reported receiving unpaid parking tickets in Oshkosh after have a license plate stolen in August on Washington Street.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:32 p.m. Friday, someone reported a neighbor who kept urinating in his backyard on Beaver Street. The neighbor was warned for his behavior.
Drugs — At 7:03 p.m. Friday, a caller reported men smoking marijuana near a van in the Walmart parking lot, 120 Frances Lane. Officers conducted a traffic stop with the van and gave citations for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Trespassing — At 8:23 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of trespassing on Roedl Court. A man was told not to return.
Suspicious behavior — At 1:54 a.m. Saturday, a woman there was an intoxicated man in her garage on East South Street. The man was he was given the address by a woman he was talking to on an app but he now believes it was fake.
Found bicycle — At 6:59 a.m. Saturday, a man reported finding a bicycle at the Ice Arena, 609 Gould St., and handed it over to police.
Vandalism — At 12:25 p.m. Saturday, a household reported their landlord on East South Street made them take down their cameras and that they saw damage to them from BB guns.
Vandalism — At 2:01 p.m. Saturday, someone reported his work truck was keyed over night on DeClark Street.
Suspicious behavior — At 6:59 p.m. Saturday, someone reported driving past someone pointing a gun out of the backseat of a vehicle by Swan City Park. Police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver and children in the backseat who denied pointing anything out of the car. Nothing resembling a gun was located.
Fireworks — At 8:02 p.m. Saturday, someone reported hearing a loud boom, possible a gunshot, on Cherokee Road. An officer saw fireworks in the general area around the time. A neighbor did not hear anything.
Juvenile alcohol use — At 10:18 p.m. Saturday, someone reported a party with juveniles drinking alcohol on Madison Street. Police made contact with the homeowner. The party ended and everyone found a ride.
Noise complaint — At 11:05 p.m. Saturday, someone reported loud music at Lakeview Park. A party there was cleaning up.
Noise complaint — At 11:15 p.m. Saturday, someone reported intoxicated people and loud music in the 300 block of North Spring Street. They were advised on the complaint.
Noise complaint — At 12:01 a.m. Sunday, someone reported loud children around vehicles on Rosendale Street. Police did not not locate them.
Noise complaint — At 12:20 a.m. Sunday, someone reported loud music on Pearl Street. An officer didn't find the music was overly loud but asked the subject to turn it down.
Intoxicated person — At 1:06 a.m. Sunday, a bartender at Charlie Brown's, 1019 N. Spring St., reported an intoxicated man who refused to leave. He left before police arrived and could not be located.
Theft — At 1:08 a.m. Sunday, a woman on Lakecrest Drive reported her child's small yellow Razor electric dirt bike was stolen. There is a number 5 on the front fork area and a dent on the rear fender.
Suspicious behavior — At 2:11 a.m. Sunday, a woman on East South Street reported a neighbor told her there was a man looking in her windows. The neighbor had video on the incident. There was no damage or sign of entry. Police did not locate anyone.
Suspicious behavior — At 2:43 a.m. Sunday, a man reported someone tried entering his vehicle on North University Avenue while he was inside it and parked in an empty lot. The suspect was an approximately 50-year-old man with light colored hair wearing a black shirt. Police did not locate him.
Vandalism — At 9:09 a.m. Sunday, a man reported his vehicle was egged on East Davis Street.
Animal issue — At 5:03 p.m. Sunday, someone reported finding a seagull with a hook in its beak on North Spring Street. His dog chased the bird away.
Domestic incident — At 6:24 p.m. Sunday, someone reported a possible domestic incident on Bogert Street. A man was yelling at the TV during a football game.
Suspicious behavior — At 10:06 p.m. Sunday, a man reported seeing a suspicious man on his property on East South Street. It appeared to be related to previous incidents on the street.
Unwanted person — At 11:42 p.m. Sunday, someone at Charlie Brown's, 1019 N. Spring St., reported a man with a sweatshirt over his face and a holster on his hip. Police made contact with him and found that he was fine and on his way home. He was wearing a cell phone holder.
Suspicious behavior — At 4:02 a.m. Monday, a man reported having video of a person trying to enter his vehicle before abruptly leaving on York Street.
