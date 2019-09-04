Vehicle break-in — At 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, someone reported her vehicle was broken into on Washington Street. Nothing was taken.
Vandalism — At 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, a woman reported her house and vehicles were egged overnight in the 400 block of West Burnett Street.
Domestic incident — At 9:04 a.m. Wednesday, someone reported a woman yelling at a man in the 800 block of South Center Street for a half-hour. She left before officers arrived and no one answered at the residence.
Theft — At 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, a woman in the 1400 block of North Center Street reported her phone was stolen three weeks ago.
Unwanted person — At 5:19 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported a man was hanging out in a hallway on Lakecrest Drive in violation of a no-contact order. Police found he was not in violation.
Disorderly conduct — At 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, the hospital, 707 S. University Ave., reported an unruly patient who had recently been released from jail and was upset he could not receive free medication. He left the area.
Trespassing — At 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, police found two juveniles walking through backyards around East Mill Street and South University Avenue. They were warned and counseled. Police advised neighbors to call if they are seen again.
Noise complaint — At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported loud bass coming from a vehicle in the 1000 block of North Spring Street. Police did not locate it.
Disorderly conduct — At 11:13 p.m. Wednesday, a man reported two men were trying to fight him on Madison Street. He didn't know who they were.
Disorderly conduct — At 11:23 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported three men were arguing in the 800 block of Rosendale Street. Police made contact with two who said they weren't involved.
Suspicious behavior — At 12:41 a.m. Thursday, someone reported a man and a woman standing in a front yard in the 300 block of North Lincoln Avenue before leaving on foot. Police made contact with them at a park, where they said they were helping a cat with a plastic bag stuck on its head. They were warned about the park hours.
