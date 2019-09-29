Fight — At 9:48 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a man and a woman fighting in the 500 block of Oneida Street. The man was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Threat — At 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, a man reported he was smoking in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue when an ash almost hit another man, who threatened to beat him up.
Family trouble — At 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, a woman reported her son was yelling, swearing and punched a wall while threatening to leave the house in the 600 lock of North University Avenue. The son was upset that he lost Wi-Fi access after almost getting into a fight at school.
Noise complaint — At 9:14 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of loud music at the old Johnny’s Lounge, 519 Madison St. The music was turned down. At 10:14 p.m., police received the same complaint and found the music was only loud when the door was open.
Burglary — At 4:53 a.m. Thursday, a woman reported someone entered her house overnight and took keys to vehicles. Nothing was missing from either vehicle and the keys were found in the grass.
Suspicious behavior — At 5:59 a.m. Thursday, a man reported two men tried to enter his garage overnight in the 400 block of Judson Drive and that he had video.
Burglary — At 6:35 a.m. Thursday, a woman reported her unlocked apartment was entered overnight in the 900 block of South Lincoln Avenue, with her cats, purse and computer missing. The cats and purse were later located.
Break-in — At 7:04 a.m. Thursday, a woman reported her unlocked vehicle was rummaged through overnight in the 100 block of Foxview Court.
Suspicious behavior — At 7:10 a.m. Thursday, a man reported having video footage possibly related to the recent thefts in the 600 block of Marsh Trail.
Theft — At 10:05 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of scrap metal stolen from Breuer Metal, 500 Beichl Avenue.
Disorderly conduct — At 11:44 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of someone riding a skateboard inside Piggly Wiggly, 810 Park Avenue.
Burglary — At 12:57 p.m. Thursday, someone reported a garage broken into overnight in the 100 block of Foxview Court.
Burglary — At 2:07 p.m. Thursday, someone reported a garage broken into in the 200 block of Alvin Circle.
Disruptive behavior — At 6:40 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of children being loud and disruptive in the 900 block of South Center Street. They denied being loud.
Vandalism — At 6:46 p.m. Thursday, a man reported his car was powder bombed with confetti cannoned into the vehicle. The suspect was to be cited for disorderly conduct and obstruction.
Domestic incident — At 8:52 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a domestic incident in the 100 block of Lake Street.
Theft — At 5:48 a.m. Friday, a woman reported her purse was stolen from her vehicle in the 200 block of East Third Street.
Theft — At 6:31 a.m. Friday, someone reported theft of money from a vehicle in the 200 block of East Third Street.
Battery — At 3:11 p.m. Friday, a juvenile received a citation for battery following an incident at Marco’s Pizza, 112 W. Maple Ave.
Theft — At 6:39 p.m. Friday, police received a report of a stolen package in the 100 block of Lakecrest Drive.
Noise complaint — At 1:19 a.m. Saturday, a woman reported money was taken out of her purse a Dino’s, 404 S. Center St.
Theft — At 8:29 a.m. Saturday, police received a report that a purple Schwinn 26-inch mountain bike was stolen from Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St.
Theft — At 12:59 p.m. Saturday, someone reported a Social Security card was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle on Denning Avenue.
Disorderly conduct — At 1:18 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a verbal confrontation between two women over child safety restraints in a vehicle at Laundry Connection, 832 Park Ave.
Domestic incident — At 8:11 p.m. Saturday, a woman reported a man was out of control in the 400 block of DeClark Street. He was taken to jail. He later returned around midnight and was playing loud music. He agreed to leave.
Noise complaint — At 9:32 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of noise with people and vehicles coming and going in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue. Police made contact with people who denied there were any girls there.
