Theft — At 9:59 a.m. Friday, a woman reported items stolen from her garage on Vermont Street. The suspects received citations for theft. The items were not recovered.
Disorderly conduct — At 3:38 p.m. Friday, someone reported that a woman was in a vehicle who was very angry and swearing on the phone with her daughter on North Spring Street. The caller felt it was inappropriate behavior to have in front of children who were in the area, and was also concerned about the daughter. Police could not make contact with the woman.
Intoxicated person — At 3:43 p.m. Friday, police received a 911 hangup from Grove Street from a woman who later reported a verbal family argument. She was intoxicated and released to a responsible party in Randolph.
Family trouble — At 5:37 p.m. Friday, police responded to an issue on Wayland Street involving a juvenile’s behavior.
Noise complaint — At 7:21 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of loud music at Thirsty Beaver, 500 Madison St. The bartender was to turn it down.
Disorderly conduct — At 8:51 p.m. Friday, police received a report that two children on bicycles broke glass bottles in the street around Cooper Street and South Spring Street. The children could not be located. The glass was cleaned up.
Sleepwalking — At 4:19 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of a woman walking all over the road around North Spring Street and East Maple Avenue. She was sleepwalking and given a ride home.
Litter — At 3:12 p.m. Saturday, police received a report that upstairs neighbors were throwing cans off a balcony on Front Street. They received a notice for a littering violation.
Threat — At 7:14 p.m. Saturday, someone reported finding a threatening letter in the garage on East South Street.
Noise complaint — At 8:28 p.m. Saturday, someone reported loud music coming from the ice arena, 609 Gould St. The hockey program inside turned down the music.
Domestic incident — At 10:02 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a domestic incident in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. A woman was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct with a 72-hour no-contact order in place.
Noise complaint — At 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a loud music at Thirsty Beaver, 500 Madison St. Officers did not think it was too loud.
Juvenile alcohol use — At 1:42 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported her daughter may have been at a party with juvenile alcohol use on Liberty Street. A man there was cited for underage alcohol use and obstruction and taken to jail on a probation hold. Parents took custody of juveniles there.
Unusual donation — At 10:42 a.m. Sunday, Goodwill, 130 Frances Lane, reported receiving a grenade as a donation. It was turned over to the police and found to be nonfunctional. It was discarded.
Fight — At 6:27 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of a fight between a man and a woman at Statz Ale House, 825 Madison St. They were both warned for disorderly conduct.
Theft — At 7:56 a.m. Monday, a business on Park Avenue reported theft of money.
Welfare check — At 3:27 p.m. Monday, someone reported a potential employee on East South Street who was upset with his drug screening results, becoming agitated and mentioning the weapons he carried in his vehicle. Police made contact with him and found it was over-exaggerated and everything was OK.
Suspicious behavior — At 6:10 p.m. Monday, police received a report of a man who was staggering and trying to get into someone else’s vehicle around Liberty Street and Parallel Street. He showed a knife when someone else confronted him. Police made contact with him and found he was intoxicated. He was cited for entry into an unlocked vehicle.
Theft — At 7:53 p.m. Monday, police received a report of theft of a battery from a trailer in the 1900 block of North Center Street. Around 10-15 RVs has items stolen. The property owner was to contact the owners of the other campers.
Family trouble — At 8:42 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of yelling and screaming at a residence in the 500 block of North Spring Street. It was an issue with a juvenile.
