Vandalism — At 8:47 a.m. Monday, police received a report of orange spray paint on a wall and in a building on South Center Street.
Suspicious behavior — At 8:49 a.m. Monday, a complainant reported having video of someone coming onto their property on East South Street as part of ongoing issues.
Theft — At 10:19 a.m. Monday, a woman reported someone went through her car on Lakecrest Drive and took a Bluetooth speaker but left a key behind.
Vandalism — At 10:25 a.m. Monday, someone reported having a vehicle sprayed with a fire extinguisher on South Center Street.
Fight — At 3:20 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of juveniles fighting in the 300 block of North Spring Street.
Theft — At 6:56 p.m. Monday, a man reported his purple BMX bicycle was taken from his shed on Eilbes Avenue.
You have free articles remaining.
Family trouble — At 7:19 p.m. Monday, police received a report of neighbors yelling and screaming at each other on West Maple Avenue.
Litter — At 7:22 p.m. Monday, police received a report of someone throwing fish guts off a highway bridge.
Traffic complaint — At 7:33 p.m. Monday, police received a report that people were moving barricades to drive around them onto Stone Street, which is under construction. An officer found the barricades were where they were supposed to be. Neighbors in the area have been reporting issues with people driving when they shouldn’t be down the street.
Disorderly conduct — At 10:09 p.m. Monday, someone reported a fight between two adult brothers on East South Street. One man was taken to jail for disorderly conduct.
Noise complaint — At 10:23 p.m. Monday, someone reported loud music at the former Johnny’s Lounge, 519 Madison St. Police found the complaint was unfounded and advised bartenders of it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)