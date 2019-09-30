{{featured_button_text}}
Shots fired — At 4:41 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of two men shooting BB guns at a Menards sign, 121 Frances Lane. They were taken to jail and were to be charged with disorderly conduct.

Welfare check — At 4:43 p.m. Sunday, police responded to an issue with a juvenile on Rosendale Street.

Noise complaint — At 10:27 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of loud music on Rosendale Street. The homeowner was advised of the complaint and was to turn down the music. 

