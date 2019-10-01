Vandalism — At 6:10 a.m. Monday, a man reported his tires were slashed on Beaver Street.
Theft — At 6:40 a.m. Monday, a woman reported her vehicle was entered and wedding ring stolen in the 500 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
Theft — At 11:23 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a keypad taken off a golf cart in the 1300 block of Wayland Street.
Trespassing — At 11:24 a.m. Monday, staff at Piggly Wiggly, 810 Park Ave., reported a man riding a skateboard inside the store. He was warned.
Theft — At 5:43 p.m. Monday, a woman reported her wallet was stolen out of her vehicle, either at work or on Lake Shore Drive.
Family trouble — At 8:09 p.m. Monday, police responded to an issue with a juvenile on Liberty Street.
Vandalism — At 8:34 p.m. Monday, police received a report that children were shooting something at a vehicle near the old Shopko, 822 Park Ave. They were shooting party poppers.
Traffic complaint — At 11:33 p.m. Monday, a manager at Pizza Hut reported a vehicle was driving around recklessly with a Pizza Hut car topper. Police made contact with the vehicle near Walmart, 120 Frances Lane. The driver was cited for operating with a suspended license and not having proof of insurance. The sign was returned to Pizza Hut.
Fire issue — At midnight Tuesday, police responded to a report that two fisherman had an uncontained fire at Edgewater Park. The fisherman said they would put out the fire.
