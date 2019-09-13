Found bicycle — At 10:21 a.m. Thursday, police took over a 24-inch Huffy bicycle with a pink frame and green rims left behind the Chamber of Commerce on Spring Street.
Fight — Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police received several reports of students fighting on Gould Street. The crowd had dispersed by the time officers arrived.
Family trouble — At 5:06 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of family trouble on West Burnett Street. The family was counseled about the behavior of juveniles there.
You have free articles remaining.
Neighbor dispute — At 5:32 p.m. Thursday, a woman reported her neighbor moved her garbage can on Fischer Avenue.
Domestic abuse — At 10:16 p.m. Thursday, a woman reported her boyfriend was verbally abusive and had cocaine in the apartment in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. He was arrested for cocaine possession and domestic disorderly conduct. He was taken to jail on a probation hold.
Disorderly conduct — At 2:06 a.m. Friday, an employee at Walmart reported a group of teenagers were throwing items around in the store. They left before officers arrived.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)