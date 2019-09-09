Car theft — At 9:16 a.m. Friday, someone reported the theft of a pickup truck on West Water Street. The truck bed was full of hand tools as well.
Family trouble — At 4:20 p.m. Friday, someone reported relatives causing issues in the 600 block of South Spring Street. The parties were separated and a son and girlfriend were to move out that night.
Neighbor dispute — At 4:20 p.m. Friday, police received a report of neighbors harassing a residence with a light and stealing mail in the 500 block of Walnut Street. They were advised to call when the issue is happening and to set up a camera to capture the mail theft.
Trespassing — At 5 p.m. Friday, someone reported seeing a man enter an empty house that is for sale on Liberty Street. The man said he was looking at the house because it was for sale and the door was unlocked. He was cited for possessing drug paraphernalia and warned for trespassing. The real estate agent was advised.
Disorderly conduct — At 8:14 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a man and a woman arguing in a parking lot in the 300 block of West Mackie Street. They were having troubles with their children with special needs. Everything was OK and the children were calm when officers arrived.
Suspicious behavior — At 10:26 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report that a man was looking in cars around a parking lot in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue. He denied looking into cars and said he was waiting for a woman.
Drugs — At 11:40 p.m. Friday, somebody called the police believing someone had smoked marijuana in the bathroom at Tower Lanes, 1660 N. Spring St. Police did not locate a suspect.
Noise complaint — At 12:21 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of loud music and people around the 100 block of West Third Street. The subject was advised of the complaint.
Lost phone — At 7:55 a.m. Saturday, someone reported he lost his phone. He thought he left it on top of his car before driving to Walgreens.
Neighbor dispute — At 9:40 a.m. Saturday, someone reported a neighbor harasses her father when he comes to mow the lawn over a parking issue. The neighbor was to be counseled.
Vandalism — At 11 a.m. Saturday, someone reported a pickup truck ripped up the front yard on West Maple Avenue, possibly perpetrated neighbors. The caller did not file a formal complaint.
Neighbor dispute — At 8:57 p.m. Saturday, someone reported a neighbor was yelling and threatening her child on Knaup Drive. Police found everything quiet and OK upon arrival.
Noise complaint — At 10:22 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of loud music at Thirsty Beaver, 500 Madison St. An officer found the noise was not excessive, but notified the bartender of the complaint.
Suspicious behavior — At 1:09 a.m. Sunday, police received a report of a man and a woman checking cars around Mackie and Grove streets. The man was arrested on a warrant, for bail jumping and for obstructing an officer. The juvenile girl was released to her aunt with a missing juvenile entry canceled. She was cited for curfew, entering cars and underage possession of alcohol.
Domestic violence — At 2:16 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported her boyfriend assaulted her in the 1000 block of Madison Street. He left before an officer arrived. A 72-hour no-contact order went into effect. He was to be charged with strangulation, disorderly conduct, battery and be sent to Green Lake County.
Vandalism — At 10:32 a.m. Sunday, someone reported a dining room window screen was removed with the window open in the 400 block of South Vita Avenue.
Noise complaint — At 1:10 p.m. Sunday, someone reported drumming at Waterworks Park. There was a festival with a live band at the park.
Vandalism — At 6:42 p.m. Sunday, someone reported a rock thrown through a bedroom window on North University Avenue.
Threat — At 8:23 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a neighbor dispute involving a cat on Walnut Street.
Domestic violence — At 10:38 p.m. Sunday, police arrested a man on Fourth Street and took him to jail for domestic disorderly conduct and battery.
Burglary — At 11:50 p.m. Sunday, a woman reported her house on North Street was broken into.
