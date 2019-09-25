Vandalism — At 7:42 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported an egged vehicle on Lincoln Avenue.
Theft — At 7:42 a.m. Tuesday, someone reported the theft of change from an unlocked vehicle on DeClark Street.
Family trouble — At 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a verbal argument on Judson Drive.
Disorderly conduct — At 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a juvenile throwing walnuts at vehicles outside the middle school.
Theft — At 3:11 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of change and hand tools stolen from a truck on York Street.
Fight — At 3:29 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of children physically fighting near the old Shopko, 822 Park Ave. They were uncooperative and denied fighting.
Family trouble — At 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a family argument on West Burnett Street.
Theft — At 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a wallet stolen out of an unlocked vehicle on Homestead Road.
Family trouble — At 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, a juvenile reported his mother kicked him out of the house on Beaver Street without any of his personal belongings.
