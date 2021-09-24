Beaver Dam Police challenge Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in softball competition

The Beaver Dam Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will be competing against each other in a charity softball game on Oct. 2.
The game will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Beaver Dam Athletic Field west diamond. However there will be activities going on from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Beaver Dam Police Department Detective Dan Kuhnz of the Beaver Dam Police Charities said he reached out to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt to see if he’d be interested in the softball game, and he agreed to it.
In addition to the game, police squads/fire apparatus will be on display for children to see. There will be concessions with burgers, brats, hot dogs, chips, soda, water and beer also available from 11 a.m. until around 3 p.m. There will be some auction items and a 50/50 raffle. There is no entry cost.
Cassandra Schmidt, who along with Modern Woodman of America, is sponsoring the game said there will be a drawing for children to get rides to school in Beaver Dam squads, Dodge County Sheriff squads or a Beaver Dam fire truck. Tickets are $1 each, $5 for six tickets and $20 for 30 tickets.
All funds raised will benefit the BD Police Charities which supports local organizations/individuals and The Badger State Sheriff’s Association who will donate their portion to help families of sheriff department employees affected by the recent hurricane in Louisiana.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has a larger group of employees to find teammates for the game. Kuhnz said that the Beaver Dam Police Department will be getting a little of extra help from members of the Beaver Dam Fire Department on their team.
“The teams will also be coed,” Kuhnz said. “We are hoping to do this every year.”
“We want people to meet the cops when there isn’t a bad circumstance, and we wanted to have fun as well,” Kuhnz said.
Anyone who wants to donate directly to the Beaver Dam Police Charities can drop off a check or cash at the Beaver Dam Police Department. Funds stay local and help families, children and the community in general in Beaver Dam. Some of the funds throughout the years has went to create a community Christmas meal and supporting area sports teams.