Beaver Dam Police challenge Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in softball competition

The Beaver Dam Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will be competing against each other in a charity softball game on Oct. 2.

The game will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Beaver Dam Athletic Field west diamond. However there will be activities going on from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Beaver Dam Police Department Detective Dan Kuhnz of the Beaver Dam Police Charities said he reached out to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt to see if he’d be interested in the softball game, and he agreed to it.

In addition to the game, police squads/fire apparatus will be on display for children to see. There will be concessions with burgers, brats, hot dogs, chips, soda, water and beer also available from 11 a.m. until around 3 p.m. There will be some auction items and a 50/50 raffle. There is no entry cost.

Cassandra Schmidt, who along with Modern Woodman of America, is sponsoring the game said there will be a drawing for children to get rides to school in Beaver Dam squads, Dodge County Sheriff squads or a Beaver Dam fire truck. Tickets are $1 each, $5 for six tickets and $20 for 30 tickets.