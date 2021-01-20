Beaver Dam Police charity to putting car on lake and offering guesses on when it will fall

Beaver Dam Police Charities is doing a new fundraiser this year that will have people guessing just how much ice is on Beaver Dam Lake near Tahoe Park. A car will be painted to look like a squad car and placed on the ice at the end of the month.
Beaver Dam Police Department Detective Dan Kuhnz of the Beaver Dam Police Charities said starting in February, people can stop at Beaver Dam Police Department during business hours to purchase raffle tickets and take a guess at when the car will go into the water.
The tickets will be $2 each, three for $5 and 15 for $20. Kuhnz said that each person will be able to pick the date they feel it would fall and keep half of the raffle ticket. There probably will be more than one person with the correct date and may be up to 11 people with the correct date.
“As always, all the money raised will go to the police charity, which is our non-profit side,” Kuhnz said. “It then will be returned to various organizations that are in need of the money.”
Kuhnz said police officers volunteer their time to be part of the charity organization in order to give back to the community.
The vehicle is being donated by Wally’s Auto and painted the weekend of Jan. 30 and 31 to look like a squad car. Kuhnz said the engine block and transmission will be among the parts of the car removed before it goes on the ice in order to not contaminate the lake.
“We got the approval of the DNR to do this,” Kuhnz said.
Johnny’s 66 volunteered to remove the car from the lake.
“We will try to use it year after year,” Kuhnz said.
The car will be marked on the ice with blinking orange lights. Kuhnz said in addition it will be under surveillance to prevent people from trying to change the outcome of when it drops into the lake.
“We are hoping to raise a good amount of money, there are a lot of organizations in need right now,” Kuhnz said.
