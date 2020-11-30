Beaver Dam police investigating gas station robbery

Beaver Dam police are seeking information about the a robbery incident early Saturday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to information provided by the Beaver Dam Police Department, police responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Police were told that a suspect sprayed a staff member at the gas station in the face with pepper spray. The employee physically engaged the robbery suspects and removed one of their masks. Police released surveillance footage from the incident and are seeking to identify one of the subjects as of Monday morning.

The robbery suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Det. Dan Kuhnz said the police department does not have consent to disclose the name of the gas station, considered the victim in the case, and cannot do so without consent under Marsy's Law.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.