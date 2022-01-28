Beaver Dam Police offer 'squad down fundraiser for second year

The fundraiser to guess when a car painted as a police squad car will drop into Beaver Dam Lake has returned for the second year in a row.

Beaver Dam Police Charities held the fundraiser in 2021 when it placed the "squad" car on Beaver Dam Lake near Tahoe Park.

“We hold these events and contests to foster a positive relationship between the police department and the community,” Beaver Dam Police Department Detective Dan Kuhnz of the Beaver Dam Police Charities said. “We rely on the community to do our jobs, so it is beneficial to maintain a level of trust. We also want the community to know that we are just normal people like everyone else.”

The car, which was donated by Wally’s Auto, has no fluids, transmission or engine in it, and it does not pose a threat to the health of the lake. Kuhnz said the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has signed off on having the car on the lake.

Tickets are available at the Beaver Dam Police Department, 123 Park Ave. The tickets are three for $5 or 15 for $20. Checks can be made payable to the Beaver Dam Police Charities. Those who guess the right date for all tires are at the bottom of the lake. People can put as many tickets in one day as they would like to increase odds if there is a draw due to multiple tickets. Ticket sales will end on Feb. 28.

The first prize winner will receive $400 with 10 cash prizes paid out.

“All money raised during our events and contests get donated back to organizations in the community,” Kuhnz said. “In the past five years, we have donated over $20,000 to organizations like youth baseball, football, basketball and hockey. We continue to seek out organizations in need of funding to meet their missions.”

