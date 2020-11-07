Beaver Dam Police pursue, arrest hit and run suspect

Beaver Dam police located a hit and run suspect and arrested the driver after pursuing the vehicle on Highway 151 to Columbus.

According to a press release, the Beaver Dam Police Department, received an attempt to locate request for a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run accident causing injury and brief traffic pursuit in Fond du Lac County. Dodge County Communications relayed that the vehicle was last seen traveling south on Highway 151.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 3:10 p.m., a detective with the department located the vehicle traveling south on Highway 151. A high-risk traffic stop was attempted with the vehicle on the exit ramp to Highway 33. The vehicle initially stopped, but then fled west on Park Avenue into the city, then turned back east. Officers pursued tne vehicle south on Highway 151 from Highway 33.

The pursuit continued into Columbia County after an attempt to deploy a tire deflation device by the Columbus Police Department. A deputy with Columbia County Sheriffs Office was able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device. The vehicle continued until it drove off into the median of Highway 151. The driver of the vehicle was safely taken into custody at the scene.

The initial incident is under investigation.

It is the second time this week, multiple police agencies have been involved in a car chase in Dodge County.