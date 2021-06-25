Beaver Dam Police swear in two new police officers

Beaver Dam Police Department had a swearing in ceremony Friday for the two newest officers in the department.

Officer Karalyn Dehn and Officer Graham Rindo have been employed by the Beaver Dam Police Department for the last few months, but the swearing in was postponed to make for a safer ceremony where friends and family could attend.

Rindo, who has been an officer since 2018, is coming to Beaver Dam Police from the Sun Prairie Police Department and said he recognized Beaver Dam residents have respect for the police and that was an important part in him coming to Beaver Dam.

“I appreciate it, but I know it is such a fragile bond that I do not plan to break, however Beaver Dam is a community that seems to back the police,” Rindo said.

Dehn was a psychologist for the Beaver Dam Unified School District before going to the police academy. She has a familiar name at the department as her father Mark Dehn served for 28 years before his retirement.

“I had the opportunity to work with your dad,” Beaver Dam Municipal Court Judge Ken Peters said. “What a great, great man he was and I won’t forget him for as long as I live.”