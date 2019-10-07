The Beaver Dam Common Council will have another week to decide what to do about city roads.
The council’s administrative committee decided at its meeting Monday to table discussion about the city’s borrowing plan for 2020. The proposal before them calls for $4.69 million in borrowing, mostly to pay for road projects. However, the council approved exceeding its self-imposed borrowing limit of roughly $1.7 million this year when it does make a final decision about what projects to pursue.
“There are just certain things that just have to get done,” Council President Cris Olson said during the meeting. “Looking at just this year, this is something we need to do as a city so we can meet our needs.”
Ken Anderson and Mick Fischer voted against going over the city’s borrowing limit.
Anderson said during the committee meeting the council did not receive the finalized version by email of the proposal until Sunday afternoon, and he did not think they had enough time to read it over and think about the actual plan before it would be voted on. Mayor Becky Glewen noted that preliminary versions of the plan had been given to council members, reported in the news and discussed on social media before Monday night.
The plan before the council now calls for $3.58 million to complete a series of road projects, such as a redoing a portion of East Davis Street or extending Woodland Drive. Other proposed borrowing would pay for various projects and purchases around the city, including a new air compressor for the fire department, replacing bleachers at Vo-Tech Park and buying a new dump truck for public works.
The council is expected to schedule a special meeting next week to talk about the plan, where the council will go over it line by line and decide what to borrow for in the end. The proposed plan well exceeds the city’s self-imposed limit of about $1.7 million, and required a supermajority of 11 of the 14 council members to vote for it. The borrowing for just one major road project — reconstructing South Spring Street — would go over the city’s limit. Without that vote, the city would have only been able to borrow up to the limit.
The city received a $1 million grant to pay for the South Spring reconstruction, but Finance Director Jeff Wiswell said that the city has to borrow the money first to complete the project before it actually receives the grant from the state, which is reflected in the borrowing plan.
