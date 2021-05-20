Beaver Dam pushes decorum for city officials

Beaver Dam city officials are emphasizing decorum among elected representatives as they bring their operations back in person.
The first in-person meeting of the Common Council earlier this month kicked off with a note about staying respectful and civil toward one another in communication and avoid disparaging, demeaning or sarcastic remarks about other people. Punctuality, honoring commitments and acting in good faith were also emphasized.
"It seems like things went awry when people couldn't see each other, when people couldn't communicate as we did before," City Attorney Maryann Schacht said when the council convened.
"I just say to all of you, this is not with any disrespect. It is because we're not starting a new era. We're all getting back together. We hopefully can be polite to one another," she said. "I thank you just to adhering to this. This is not something you have to vote on. This is something in your conscience while you are thinking about every time you talk or go to meeting, that you'll remember these kinds of rules and regulations."
Mayor Becky Glewen said she would remind the council will follow the decorum ideas and that she has given warnings in the past. She said she would ask anybody not following decorum to leave the council chambers if needed.
At the last virtual meeting in April, council member Ken Anderson pointedly questioned whether council member Kara Nelson could vote on items related to downtown Beaver Dam and later interjected with a sarcastic comment about it during the meeting. Nelson owns a business downtown.
Nelson later made a request to Schacht to have a censure drafted against Anderson in April. She said Anderson's behavior has been inappropriate, including general demeanor, outbursts and throwing papers during meetings. Anderson said he hadn't broken any laws, didn't know the evidence behind it and was simply voicing his opinion and doing his job as a council member.
In a later interview, Schacht said that she has been attending virtual meetings with city attorneys across the state, and there were a number of cities with concern about a lack of respect in city governance. She said there were concerns locally about the tone of meetings, particularly in the era of quarantine and virtual meetings.
When questions about sanctions and bringing issues to the council floor came to her, Schacht said she noted that she represents the city, not individual council members after conversations with the municipal league. Any gross negligence on the part of a council member in a criminal way would be referred to the district attorney. Schacht then presented the message about decorum to council members and read it at the meeting.
"It was not looking at one person or two people or a congregation of people," she said. "I just thought it was everyone has to examine themselves and say they have to do what’s best for the city whether they agree or disagree."
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.