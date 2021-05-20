Beaver Dam pushes decorum for city officials

Beaver Dam city officials are emphasizing decorum among elected representatives as they bring their operations back in person.

The first in-person meeting of the Common Council earlier this month kicked off with a note about staying respectful and civil toward one another in communication and avoid disparaging, demeaning or sarcastic remarks about other people. Punctuality, honoring commitments and acting in good faith were also emphasized.

"It seems like things went awry when people couldn't see each other, when people couldn't communicate as we did before," City Attorney Maryann Schacht said when the council convened.

"I just say to all of you, this is not with any disrespect. It is because we're not starting a new era. We're all getting back together. We hopefully can be polite to one another," she said. "I thank you just to adhering to this. This is not something you have to vote on. This is something in your conscience while you are thinking about every time you talk or go to meeting, that you'll remember these kinds of rules and regulations."

Mayor Becky Glewen said she would remind the council will follow the decorum ideas and that she has given warnings in the past. She said she would ask anybody not following decorum to leave the council chambers if needed.