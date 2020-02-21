Beaver Dam re-zones land for soon-to-be Kwik Trip

Beaver Dam re-zoned land this week to help clear the way for a Kwip Trip expansion on the north side.

The city annexed three properties from the town of Beaver Dam into the city, including the location of the current Kwik Trip and the site of the former John's Bar, 1201 Madison St. When property gets annexed into a city, it's usually automatically zoned for single-family use, so the city re-zoned the three properties for commercial use.

The Common Council also accepted a bid to extend water and sewer lines to the location of the planned expansion, across the street from the current location.

Advance Construction of Green Bay received the low bid contract for roughly $675,150 to install the new sanitary and water infrastructure along Madison Street later this year.

Under an agreement made with the city last year, Kwik Trip will pay to extend the new water and sewer lines and will advance payment to the city for about $437,370. Under the developer agreement, the city will reimburse Kwik Trip for up to half of the installation costs as other properties hook up to the new systems and pay a fee for the privilege.

The city and the county will cover the costs to restore the pavement and right-of-way after the new infrastructure is installed. The city will pay about $147,620 and the county will pay $90,158, under an agreement with the county's highway committee.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

