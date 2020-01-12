Beaver Dam receives feedback on South Spring Street reconstruction

Beaver Dam is continuing to finalize details of this year’s South Spring Street reconstruction project after receiving feedback from the public.
The Common Council’s Operations Committee came to a consensus about certain parts of the project Monday in response to resident feedback. South Spring Street is planned for reconstruction from Mill Street to Judson Drive this year. The city received a $1 million grant through the state for the project, which could cost more than $2 million.
Todd Janssen, project engineer with MSA, the city’s contracted firm for engineering projects, said that feedback included how the pavement will hold up to truck traffic and the truck route, speed limits and where there could be crosswalks. St. Katharine Drexel Parish School has asked about the possibility of a drop-off zone or on-street parking in front of the school and church.
You have free articles remaining.
The committee decided to include crosswalk markings on South Spring Street at Stone Street. They decided to designate a new truck route off of South Spring and onto Cooper Street and South Center Street. They also moved forward on a loading and unloading zone for St. Katharine’s.
The committee decided the street’s pavement will hold up to truck traffic and that speeding is an issue for the police department to handle. Officials said that when the city opens a newly built street, the police department will usually do extra patrol.
The plan calls for replacing pavement with concrete and also includes curb and gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalks, sanitation infrastructure, water infrastructure and storm sewer. The road will be widened to accommodate two 11-foot traffic lanes and two eight-foot parking lanes on both sides.
Major road projects that are being pursued next year include:
- Roosevelt Drive from Webster Street to Park Avenue.
- South Spring Street from Mill Street to Judson Drive.
- West Burnett Street from Center Street to York Street.
- Prospect Avenue from Eilbes Avenue to Crystal Lake Road.
- The extension of sewer and water services on Madison Street for the upcoming Kwik Trip expansion.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.