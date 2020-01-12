Beaver Dam receives feedback on South Spring Street reconstruction

Beaver Dam is continuing to finalize details of this year’s South Spring Street reconstruction project after receiving feedback from the public.

The Common Council’s Operations Committee came to a consensus about certain parts of the project Monday in response to resident feedback. South Spring Street is planned for reconstruction from Mill Street to Judson Drive this year. The city received a $1 million grant through the state for the project, which could cost more than $2 million.

Todd Janssen, project engineer with MSA, the city’s contracted firm for engineering projects, said that feedback included how the pavement will hold up to truck traffic and the truck route, speed limits and where there could be crosswalks. St. Katharine Drexel Parish School has asked about the possibility of a drop-off zone or on-street parking in front of the school and church.

The committee decided to include crosswalk markings on South Spring Street at Stone Street. They decided to designate a new truck route off of South Spring and onto Cooper Street and South Center Street. They also moved forward on a loading and unloading zone for St. Katharine’s.