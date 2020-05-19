Beaver Dam referendum proposed to hire more fire/EMS personnel

Beaver Dam could have a referendum question on the November ballot.
On Tuesday, the city's police and fire commission approved asking the city for a referendum question in November that would ask voters to support a tax increase to cover hiring eight new personnel in the fire and emergency services department. Further details are to be finalized.
The actual question would have to be approved by the Common Council and sent to the county in August to make it onto the ballot. It would be a binding referendum, meaning the voter's decision would be the final say on the matter.
City officials have spent years discussing a need for new staff and a second fire station in Beaver Dam.
"Right now, our most acute need is personnel," said Fire Chief Alan Mannel. Much of the discussion has been centered on a possible second fire station, but Mannel said trying to address both needs would muddy the water.
Jeff Kohman, the chairman of the police and fire commission, said it will be important to be transparent about the costs and wanted to make sure all the necessary figures would be presented to the council and to the public. Kohman said a referendum is as transparent as you could be on the issue.
Kohman added that a binding referendum could be scary for people who don't want to pay more taxes. Mannel said he is painfully aware of the risks of a referendum.
Mayor Becky Glewen asked, as the fire department seeks more funding and more staffing, it consider the true costs of the inter-facility transport program and its intercept calls. The inter-facility program transports patients between healthcare sites, whether it's a critical need or not. She wanted to consider the program's costs versus its revenues, given that it is an additional strain on the department while providing a non-emergency service. Glewen hopes for more collaboration in the region for EMS service.
Kohman said his feeling has been that such services should break even, but the point has come where residents want them. He asked that the department provide numbers on the program for the council.
In the November 2016 election, Beaver Dam voters resoundingly approved a referendum for high school upgrades, to the tune of $168 in extra taxes on the value of a $100,000 house.
The city, the county and other agencies have been studying the future of emergency services as many rural departments struggle with staffing, training and maintaining equipment. Beaver Dam, as the largest department in the county, could face increasing requests for assistance and expansion of its service.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
