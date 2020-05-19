Beaver Dam referendum proposed to hire more fire/EMS personnel

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Beaver Dam could have a referendum question on the November ballot.

On Tuesday, the city's police and fire commission approved asking the city for a referendum question in November that would ask voters to support a tax increase to cover hiring eight new personnel in the fire and emergency services department. Further details are to be finalized.

The actual question would have to be approved by the Common Council and sent to the county in August to make it onto the ballot. It would be a binding referendum, meaning the voter's decision would be the final say on the matter.

City officials have spent years discussing a need for new staff and a second fire station in Beaver Dam.

"Right now, our most acute need is personnel," said Fire Chief Alan Mannel. Much of the discussion has been centered on a possible second fire station, but Mannel said trying to address both needs would muddy the water.

Jeff Kohman, the chairman of the police and fire commission, said it will be important to be transparent about the costs and wanted to make sure all the necessary figures would be presented to the council and to the public. Kohman said a referendum is as transparent as you could be on the issue.