Beaver Dam releases borrowing proposal to fund road projects, Swan Park improvements

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam city officials will soon discuss how to fund major construction and renovation projects in 2021.

Mayor Becky Glewen released the proposed capital improvements plan for next year at the Common Council meeting Monday. The proposal includes $870,000 in grants and $5.9 million in remaining borrowing for roads, new vehicles, Swan Park upgrades and more. The council will discuss and later vote on a final borrowing plan in the fall. Such borrowing is covered by tax revenue.

The biggest portion of the current proposal is funding for road projects, to the tune of $4.26 million from borrowing and grants. Suggested road projects include $845,000 for West Street from West Third Street to Oneida Street, $1.21 million for the downtown portion of South Spring Street, $115,000 for South Lincoln Avenue from East Davis Street to Henry Street and $1.32 million for seal coating or repaving on various streets throughout the city.

"Most of this is identified for roads which, as we know, is a high need," Glewen said.

The plan also includes $1.49 million for parks projects, including $700,000 in 2021 for a splash pad to replace the wading pool at Swan City Park; $445,000 to repair the decaying lagoons at Swan City Park; and $150,000 for improvements along the river at Cotton Mill Park, including a $50,000 grant.