Beaver Dam releases borrowing proposal to fund road projects, Swan Park improvements

Beaver Dam city officials will soon discuss how to fund major construction and renovation projects in 2021.
Mayor Becky Glewen released the proposed capital improvements plan for next year at the Common Council meeting Monday. The proposal includes $870,000 in grants and $5.9 million in remaining borrowing for roads, new vehicles, Swan Park upgrades and more. The council will discuss and later vote on a final borrowing plan in the fall. Such borrowing is covered by tax revenue.
The biggest portion of the current proposal is funding for road projects, to the tune of $4.26 million from borrowing and grants. Suggested road projects include $845,000 for West Street from West Third Street to Oneida Street, $1.21 million for the downtown portion of South Spring Street, $115,000 for South Lincoln Avenue from East Davis Street to Henry Street and $1.32 million for seal coating or repaving on various streets throughout the city.
"Most of this is identified for roads which, as we know, is a high need," Glewen said.
The plan also includes $1.49 million for parks projects, including $700,000 in 2021 for a splash pad to replace the wading pool at Swan City Park; $445,000 to repair the decaying lagoons at Swan City Park; and $150,000 for improvements along the river at Cotton Mill Park, including a $50,000 grant.
Glewen said the $700,000 for the splash pad would be half the cost, and she is working with a fundraising group to gather the remaining $700,000 to complete the project in 2022. She said the fundraising group is planning an announcement in November and will begin raising money in January.
The department of public works is requesting a $430,000 for new vehicles. The fire department is requesting $415,000 for a training facility and replacement vehicles. The library is requesting $125,000 for roof replacement. In addition, the police department is requesting $50,000 to go toward an outdoor shooting range.
The city also suggests pursuing a separate project of between $10.2 million - $13.4 million to building a new department of public works and parks facility in the business park near Conagra Foods off Industrial Drive. Glewen said the current public works building, 640 S. Center St., is outdated and unsafe. A facilities study almost ten years ago identified the need for a new building.
Such a project would exist outside the city's usual ten-year borrowing process and instead be spread out over 20 years.
City officials said Beaver Dam is in a good financial position to take on additional borrowing and make payments, especially with current low interest rates.
The Common Council will vote on a final borrowing plan later in the fall. The city has a debt limit, first set ten years ago, that requires a three-fourths majority of the council to exceed, or 11 out of 14 council members. The council voted to exceed to cap the past three years. The city is also working through its operating budget.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
