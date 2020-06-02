Beaver Dam releases re-opening plan

In-person activities for seniors will not be scheduled in June, per recommendation from state and federal agencies. The department will evaluate the situation for July and programs are expected to be re-instated in phases. The department will continue communication with residents via the newsletter and other sources.

The department is committed to offering as many summer programs as possible, the plan says, possibly by making modifications for social distancing, sanitizing and group size. Some programs will be canceled.

Watercraft rentals are available at Waterworks Park and fewer seasonal employees will be hired. The pool at Swan Park and the Crystal Lake Beach are tentaively scheduled to open June 13.

Community services director Jana Stephens did not return calls Tuesday for more information.

Library

The library has its own governing board to make decisions about when it will re-open. The board voted to address the issue on June 12, though a special meeting could be called before then. Librarian Sarah Cournoyer said the library will give a presentation at the Common Council’s next meeting, which had to be rescheduled to Wednesday due to technical issues.