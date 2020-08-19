Beaver Dam remembers the women who paved the way

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several women who made changes in Beaver Dam were remembered on Tuesday night as Beaver Dam celebrated the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Mary Spellman, the first female mayor of Beaver Dam and the state of Wisconsin, Sarah Davison who ran the Hillcrest School for girls, and local businesswomen Gene Boyer and Nancy Zieman were all remembered during the celebration of women’s suffrage that was held at Swan City Park on Tuesday.

The Rev. Cherie Forret said many take voting for granted today but it was only 100 years ago that women were allowed to vote.

“Originally, it was white males who were property owners who had the right to vote,” Forret said. “The rest had to fight for their right to vote.”

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said there has continued to be battles for women, and it wasn’t until up until the 1960s that women in minority groups also gained the right to vote.

Glewen, who is the third female mayor for Beaver Dam, said that Mayor Mary Spellman was an early victory for women when she became the first female mayor for Beaver Dam and in the state of Wisconsin in 1934.