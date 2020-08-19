Beaver Dam remembers the women who paved the way

Several women who made changes in Beaver Dam were remembered on Tuesday night as Beaver Dam celebrated the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Mary Spellman, the first female mayor of Beaver Dam and the state of Wisconsin, Sarah Davison who ran the Hillcrest School for girls, and local businesswomen Gene Boyer and Nancy Zieman were all remembered during the celebration of women’s suffrage that was held at Swan City Park on Tuesday.
The Rev. Cherie Forret said many take voting for granted today but it was only 100 years ago that women were allowed to vote.
“Originally, it was white males who were property owners who had the right to vote,” Forret said. “The rest had to fight for their right to vote.”
Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said there has continued to be battles for women, and it wasn’t until up until the 1960s that women in minority groups also gained the right to vote.
Glewen, who is the third female mayor for Beaver Dam, said that Mayor Mary Spellman was an early victory for women when she became the first female mayor for Beaver Dam and in the state of Wisconsin in 1934.
“She won 13 of the 14 wards,” Glewen said. “Crowds of people came out and there was a bonfire in the main intersection of town. The bell on city hall was rung.”
There were many improvements while Spellman was mayor including building the band shell in Swan City Park where Glewen was speaking from on Tuesday. Spellman was mayor during the Great Depression. During her time as mayor, Beaver Dam got its first sanitary sewer system, a 50 room hospital was built and athletic fields were added to the landscape.
“I thank Mayor Spellman,” Glewen said. “She was the first, so I could be the third female mayor of Beaver Dam.”
Letty Castillo spoke about Sarah Davison, the founder of Hillcrest School for girls.
Castillo said Davison grew up knowing about boy boarding schools and had a dream of creating one for girls. In the early 1900s she created a small boarding school in Beaver Dam that began with only one student. It grew and grew and by 1926 it was an accredited school that had as many as 50 girls enrolled in it.
Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce executive director Tracy Probst spoke about Gene Cohen Boyer. Boyer and her husband opened Matlin Furniture on Front Street in Beaver Dam in 1945. Boyer was excluded from the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce because she was a woman.
“This experience motivated her to become an activist for women’s rights,” Probst said. “She helped start and run: Wisconsin Women’s Network, Wisconsin Business Women’s Coalition, The Jewish Women’s Coalition, NOW and Wisconsin Branch of NOW and the NOW Legal Defense and Education Fund.”
Boyer advocated for the Equal Rights Amendment, sexual assault reform, reproductive rights, sex education and ending violence against women. She also started consulting businesses that focused on helping women in business in the early 1980s. Probst said Boyer was named the National Women in Business Advocate of the Year by the Reagan administration in 1985. She also served on the planning committee for the United Nations Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing in 1994-95 and in 1997 was named Wisconsin Stateswoman of the Year by the Wisconsin Women’s Network.
“Because of Gene Cohan Boyer and women like her, I can now serve as executive director of the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce and many of our leadership positions at the chamber including our current board chairman, Nicole Johnson, are women,” Probst said. “Women own businesses and are welcomed with open arms at the chamber and in Beaver Dam.”
Cheryl Laatsch, the owner of Higher Grounds Coffee Shop, spoke about Nancy Zieman, who she had known since coming to town 20 years ago.
Zieman was the host of the Wisconsin Public Television show Sewing with Nancy and the founder of Nancy’s Notions in Beaver Dam. Laatsch said Zieman was also an author and a designer.
Zieman received many honors including being named the 1988 Entrepreneurial Woman of the Year by the Wisconsin Women Entrepreneurs Association. She received the National 4-H Alumni Award in 1991. She won the alumni award by University of Wisconsin-Stout in 2013. In 2014, the University of Wisconsin Extension 4-H youth development program inducted her in the Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame.
Laatsch said Zieman taught her many lessons including being kind to yourself and doing things on your own timetable and that it only takes one person to make a change.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.