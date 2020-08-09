Beaver Dam resident on hospice has Zoom call with favorite band during pandemic

Pamela Moyes was prepared to see her favorite band O-Town a few more times this year before COVID-19 struck.
Moyes, a Beaver Dam resident, has already seen the band seven times across the country and had the opportunity to meet them. A wall in her home is adorned with framed photos and memorabilia from O-Town's shows. Moyes even got to sing with the band and has a tattoo on her leg based on their song "Hello World." O-Town formed in 2000 on the reality show "Making the Band" during the height of the boy band era and reemerged in 2014 with new music and gigs.
"Because of great old corona, everything in life has been canceled," said Dottie Nee, Moyes' mother. "This year, she's had no concerts, and the news has gotten worse."
Moyes, 39, was born in New Jersey and moved to Wisconsin at a young age. She is a person with multiple disabilities and is now on hospice care. Nee takes care of Moyes 24/7.
Moyes was born with spina bifida and uses a wheelchair. She has been in multiple comas that reduced her lung capacity and now remains mostly in her bed. The family has had to delay appointments and have visitors take precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nee reached out to the band's management to see if something might be possible, and they recently set up a long Zoom call. Moyes's oxygen levels were higher as she was able to attend concerts, but she has been struggling with them now that concerts are not happening as the pandemic continues. Moyes chatted with the band, who sang to her during the call, and her oxygen levels went back up afterwards.
"How many bands do you know that would take the time out just to make one fan feel special?" Moyes said.
Moyes and Nee said the band has really taken notice of Moyes when they attend their shows and always makes sure to interact.
"I never expected to get them to sign my CD. That never even dawned on me," Moyes said. "So now it's like, when I see them, I'm just flat out happy. Not even a little happy. I'm out there happy."
Moyes and Nee have been to many concerts together, but none like O-Town's shows. Moyes said she doesn't necessarily have a favorite member of the group and that each has his own personality and brings energy into each performance. Her favorite O-Town song is "All or Nothing," their biggest hit.
"We've seen a lot of music and it's never happened before," Nee said. "I think personally for me, that hit a home run, because they didn't have to take the time out."
Nee said there was originally talk of Moyes not making it past age 18 and now she's here in her 30s.
"We try to talk about life, stay positive, because if you're strong enough and have a lot of will, we can out-will anything," Nee said.
Nee said Moyes has chosen to not use a ventilator or a breathing tube. Moyes has signed a do not resuscitate order with her quality of life in mind. Nee said that, as a mom, she would do anything to keep Moyes's spirits up as they have conversations about what Moyes would like in light of her health situation. In Moyes's case: more music, particularly O-Town.
"Pam's stubborn," Nee. "She said she wants to live for more O-Town concerts. Hopefully they'll get back up to tour and then Pam will at least get to see a couple."
Moyes said that, even thought she can't do two-thirds of what she used to, she's still here.
"I think O-Town is basically my influence to keep fighting still," she said.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
