Beaver Dam resident on hospice has Zoom call with favorite band during pandemic

"How many bands do you know that would take the time out just to make one fan feel special?" Moyes said.

Moyes and Nee said the band has really taken notice of Moyes when they attend their shows and always makes sure to interact.

"I never expected to get them to sign my CD. That never even dawned on me," Moyes said. "So now it's like, when I see them, I'm just flat out happy. Not even a little happy. I'm out there happy."

Moyes and Nee have been to many concerts together, but none like O-Town's shows. Moyes said she doesn't necessarily have a favorite member of the group and that each has his own personality and brings energy into each performance. Her favorite O-Town song is "All or Nothing," their biggest hit.

"We've seen a lot of music and it's never happened before," Nee said. "I think personally for me, that hit a home run, because they didn't have to take the time out."

Nee said there was originally talk of Moyes not making it past age 18 and now she's here in her 30s.

"We try to talk about life, stay positive, because if you're strong enough and have a lot of will, we can out-will anything," Nee said.