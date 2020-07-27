Beaver Dam resident starts campaign to raise money for Swan Park pond repair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Kathleen Kush first moved to Beaver Dam from Madison about seven years ago, she absorbed what the town has to offer, often with her dog Koda in tow.

She discovered Swan City Park, which became one of her major stops in town with Koda, and found the lagoons at the historic site had seen better days. The pond at Swan Park has become stagnant and part of its retaining wall has collapsed after a rainstorm last fall. Kush read about the park’s history and turned to Facebook about two years ago, posting a photo to the mayor’s page about the condition of the pond.

Since then, the city has moved ahead with creating a master plan for the future of the park that includes reviving a walking path, updating the aging wading pool and repairing the pond. The plan was unveiled early this year.

“It was such a nice feature and people loved it,” Kush said. “People would like to have it returned to something of a nice feature.”

Kush dug out old blueprints of the pond at Neuman Pools, where she works, and learned from older residents about how the pond used to have a light show and was even used for swimming. She imagines what the pond could be, whether a place to ice skate, a landscaped space or for little kids to learn how to fish.