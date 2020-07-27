You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Beaver Dam resident starts campaign to raise money for Swan Park pond repair
0 comments
alert top story

Beaver Dam resident starts campaign to raise money for Swan Park pond repair

{{featured_button_text}}
Swan City Park

Kathleen Kush with her dog Koda by the lagoon at Swan City Park in Beaver Dam. Kush has started a campaign to help raise money to fix the pond.

 CHRIS HIGGINS, Daily Citizen

When Kathleen Kush first moved to Beaver Dam from Madison about seven years ago, she absorbed what the town has to offer, often with her dog Koda in tow.

She discovered Swan City Park, which became one of her major stops in town with Koda, and found the lagoons at the historic site had seen better days. The pond at Swan Park has become stagnant and part of its retaining wall has collapsed after a rainstorm last fall. Kush read about the park’s history and turned to Facebook about two years ago, posting a photo to the mayor’s page about the condition of the pond.

Since then, the city has moved ahead with creating a master plan for the future of the park that includes reviving a walking path, updating the aging wading pool and repairing the pond. The plan was unveiled early this year.

“It was such a nice feature and people loved it,” Kush said. “People would like to have it returned to something of a nice feature.”

Kush dug out old blueprints of the pond at Neuman Pools, where she works, and learned from older residents about how the pond used to have a light show and was even used for swimming. She imagines what the pond could be, whether a place to ice skate, a landscaped space or for little kids to learn how to fish.

In February, she started the Community Coalition to Save Swan Park Pond page on Facebook to keep residents involved in the discussion as and a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for pond repairs.

The state of the lagoon has gotten recent attention on the Beaver Dam Chatter page and parks director John Neumann has said that early bid information shows a full repair of the pond would cost roughly $750,000, much more than the $200,000 currently on hand. Fixing the pond has become the priority item in the park’s master plan.

Realizing the master plan will take grant funding and donations, according to city officials.

“It’s not like I’m thinking I’m going to be able to raise the $750,000 that’s needed,” Kush said, but added it would be nice to get a chunk.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Virtual Learning in Wisconsin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News