Beaver Dam residents starts campaign to raise money for Swan Park pond repair

When Kathleen Kush first moved to Beaver Dam from Madison about seven years ago, she absorbed what the town has to offer, often with her dog Koda in tow.
She discovered Swan City Park, which became one of her major stops in town with Koda, and found the lagoons at the historic site had seen better days. The pond at Swan Park has become stagnant and part of its retaining wall has collapsed after a rainstorm last fall. Kush read about the park's history and turned to Facebook about two years ago, posting a photo to the mayor's page about the condition of the pond.
Since then, the city has moved ahead with creating a master plan for the future of the park that includes reviving a walking path, updating the aging wading pool and repairing the pond. The plan was unveiled early this year.
"It was such a nice feature and people loved it," Kush said. "People would like to have it returned to something of a nice feature."
Kush dug out old blueprints of the pond at Neuman Pools, where she works, and learned from older residents about how the pond used to have a light show and was even used for swimming. She imagines what the pond could be, whether a place to ice skate, a landscaped space or for little kids to learn how to fish.
In February, she started the Community Coalition to Save Swan Park Pond page on Facebook to keep residents involved in the discussion as and a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for pond repairs.
The state of the lagoon has gotten recent attention on the Beaver Dam Chatter page and parks director John Neumann has said that early bid information shows a full repair of the pond would cost roughly $750,000, much more than the $200,000 currently on hand. Fixing the pond has become the priority item in the park's master plan.
Realizing the master plan will take grant funding and donations, according to city officials.
"It’s not like I’m thinking I’m going to be able to raise the $750,000 that’s needed," Kush said, but added it would be nice to get a chunk.
Santa visits his gingerbread house in Beaver Dam
Vandalism at Swan City Park (copy)
Charles Brady 2019 Patriot Tour
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT
MUTED SHELTER EVENT
Wednesday Night at Swan City Park
Beating the heat
A Day IN THE PARK
Swan City Park tree removal
19 trees donated for park display
Swan City Park (copy)
WORKING LIKE ELVES
Fiesta Beaver Dam returns after a ten year break
Swan City Park Welcome sign restored in Beaver Dam
Aiming for the target
ART IN THE PARK
Father’s Day tradition brings out crowds to Beaver Dam park
LIGHTENING THE MOOD
Blue Zones
THAT SUMMER FEELING (copy)
Belly Bumping
Swan City Park
POKEMON GO SWAN CITY PARK
HANGING OUT IN THE CAR
Spring House
Vita Park Hotel
Stilettos on Steel
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.