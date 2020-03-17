Beaver Dam restaurants, bars hope closure will make a difference in COVID-19 response

Beaver Dam bars and restaurants had an early last call on Tuesday as they followed Gov. Tony Evers latest order to slow down COVID-19.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there still was not any known cases in Dodge County, but the state itself had 72 cases. Evers banned groups of 10 people gathering as well as closing bars and restaurants at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Food service establishments can still provide curbside, takeout and delivery.
Dodge County Tavern League president Kathy Martin, who owns Dockside Tavern, W11146 Highway G, Beaver Dam, had heard that closing the bars would not go into effect until Wednesday and was shocked at the closure a few hours after the order was issued.
Martin said for now Dockside will offer takeout items such as hamburgers and pizzas.
“How many pizzas can you sell to pay for your mortgage? Martin asked.
Restaurants and bars have additional costs like anyone else that they will have deal with during the closure. There are concerns from everyone about the coronavirus, however Martin said she also has concerns about people who have bigger life plans like weddings and funerals scheduled.
Martin said the league is formulating a plan to provide guidance to members during the closure.
“I haven’t had a chance to let it all sink in,” Martin said. “The order is by 5 p.m. (March 17) you have to close, if you’re a restaurant you can do takeout food and delivery, and that’s it.”
Martin said she has not had a chance to get in touch with league members yet to determine which other restaurants will remain open.
“It’s way too early to know who’s going to or not,” Martin said.
“I agree with the caution though,” Martin said. “The number one thing is to get rid of this virus.”
Ruth Metz, the owner of Ooga Brewing Company at 301 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, said she was disappointed by the closure, but agreed that the safety of the community is the important part of everything.
“Every problem is an opportunity,” Metz said. “I haven’t figured out what the opportunity is yet.”
For the time being, Metz said they will continue to sell the 32 oz beers that they brew along with pizzas and other snacks that they sell there.
“People just can’t sit in the bar and drink,” Metz said.
Jerra Gradel, the owner of Stooges Bar, 112 N. Spring St., had a busy bar Tuesday afternoon and said she didn’t even know how they could shut someone down with that little notice.
“We only got three hours notice,” Gradel said. “I understand why they are doing it.”
Restaurants of course will take a hit. The normally busy La Tapatia Mexican grill, 1105 N. Spring St., was taking in calls for orders on Tuesday night, but the dining room sat vacant.
“We already knew this was coming, but it was a matter of when it would be coming,” La Tapatia’s general manager Arturo Javier said.
For the time being, Javier said they are attempting to do carry outs.
“I know it will help out the community as well,” Javier said. “They still have to eat, and we want to keep our employees employed. Health right now is the issue though. We want to keep everyone healthy.”
