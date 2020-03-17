Beaver Dam restaurants, bars hope closure will make a difference in COVID-19 response

Beaver Dam bars and restaurants had an early last call on Tuesday as they followed Gov. Tony Evers latest order to slow down COVID-19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there still was not any known cases in Dodge County, but the state itself had 72 cases. Evers banned groups of 10 people gathering as well as closing bars and restaurants at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Food service establishments can still provide curbside, takeout and delivery.

Dodge County Tavern League president Kathy Martin, who owns Dockside Tavern, W11146 Highway G, Beaver Dam, had heard that closing the bars would not go into effect until Wednesday and was shocked at the closure a few hours after the order was issued.

Martin said for now Dockside will offer takeout items such as hamburgers and pizzas.

“How many pizzas can you sell to pay for your mortgage? Martin asked.

Restaurants and bars have additional costs like anyone else that they will have deal with during the closure. There are concerns from everyone about the coronavirus, however Martin said she also has concerns about people who have bigger life plans like weddings and funerals scheduled.

Martin said the league is formulating a plan to provide guidance to members during the closure.