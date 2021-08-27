Beaver Dam River cleanup event planned

Residents will be able to take a part in keeping Beaver Dam River clean next month.
Protect Wisconsin Waterways is staging a cleanup at Cotton Mill Park, 200 Haskell St., Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon to help clean up the river area of trash and litter, whether cans or traffic cones. There will be other cleanups in area communities that are part of the Rock River Stormwater Group, including Waupun and Watertown. Part of the goal is to educate people on how what goes down storm drains is not treated and ends up in the waterways.
"This is one of our bigger efforts in terms of getting out into the communities and trying to clean up anything that might have already been placed in a waterway or could potentially end up there if not picked up," said Andy Dahl of Protect Wisconsin Waterways.
The 2020 cleanup was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers are encouraged to sign up ahead of time at https://protectwiwaterways.org/get-involved/events/2021cleanup/. Those interested may also appear the day of.
"The more people that can show up, the more impact that can have," Dahl said. He said people who are not comfortable going to the event can consider cleaning up around their neighborhoods as well. The organization seeks to inform people about how they can help out in their daily lives.
The cleanup in Waupun will be at Shaler Park from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The cleanup in Watertown will be at Riverside Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be cleanups in Fort Atkinson, Janesville, the city of Beloit, the town of Beloit, Milton and Whitewater.
The 2019 event drew nearly 200 volunteers.
BEAVER DAM'S DOWNTOWN CLEANUP A SUCCESS
