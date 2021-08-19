Beaver Dam rural fire group agrees to extend contract with city fire department

Officials will get a brief reprieve from a contract dispute over emergency services.
The Beaver Dam Area Rural Fire Association agreed at a meeting last week to extend its current contract with the city of Beaver Dam’s fire department for one more year, Beaver Dam Fire Chief Mike Wesle announced Tuesday. The fire association covers the towns of Beaver Dam, Calamus, Westford, Lowell and Trenton and receives contracted services from the fire department. The contract was originally set to expire at the end of the year.
Negotiations for a new contract have been going on for months and had become contentious. The towns cover a portion of the fire department’s budget, which increased after city of Beaver Dam voters approved a referendum to hire six new fulltime firefighter/paramedics. Town voters were not able to participate in the referendum.
There has been a proposal on the table to change the way charges for EMS services are calculated, which would raise the costs for the towns. The town of Beaver Dam could face the possibility of its own referendum to pay for increased costs. The city and the towns will now have more time to figure it out.
The city of Beaver Dam and town of Beaver Dam are separate entities. Those with a blue fire sign in front of their homes that says “Town of Beaver Dam” live in the town and outside city limits.
Mayor Becky Glewen gave a “woo hoo” when the news was announced Tuesday.
Town of Calamus Chair John Kraus, Jr. confirmed the agreement Wednesday and said everyone is on board. Nothing has changed in the contract for now except dates and other technical items.
The contract extension has not been signed yet, which the towns board are expected to discuss and vote on in September. The contract negotiations will continue.
“We’ll have to do something again here down the road,” Kraus said. “How that reads, how that looks, I have no idea yet.”
He said he appreciated and was grateful for the city’s offer to extend the contract without any changes.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.