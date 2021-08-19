Beaver Dam rural fire group agrees to extend contract with city fire department

Officials will get a brief reprieve from a contract dispute over emergency services.

The Beaver Dam Area Rural Fire Association agreed at a meeting last week to extend its current contract with the city of Beaver Dam’s fire department for one more year, Beaver Dam Fire Chief Mike Wesle announced Tuesday. The fire association covers the towns of Beaver Dam, Calamus, Westford, Lowell and Trenton and receives contracted services from the fire department. The contract was originally set to expire at the end of the year.

Negotiations for a new contract have been going on for months and had become contentious. The towns cover a portion of the fire department’s budget, which increased after city of Beaver Dam voters approved a referendum to hire six new fulltime firefighter/paramedics. Town voters were not able to participate in the referendum.

There has been a proposal on the table to change the way charges for EMS services are calculated, which would raise the costs for the towns. The town of Beaver Dam could face the possibility of its own referendum to pay for increased costs. The city and the towns will now have more time to figure it out.