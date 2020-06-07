Beaver Dam’s Black Lives Matter supporters takes it to the streets

Amillian Styles, Beaver Dam, spoke to the group when they arrived at the park.

“It is important to get awareness out that every life matters,” Styles said.

Styles had the group go down one knee as he spoke to them about what he felt people going through in today’s world.

“Some are rioting and some like you are very peaceful,” Styles said. “Some don’t understand and they think it is an affront to them. Some try to incite fear, but you are smarter than that and are here for awareness.”

Rollins said the awareness in their goal, and they will continue the protests in the 1700 block of North Spring Street from about 2:30 to 3 p.m.

“I don’t think we will stop until we see changes,” Alford said.

Rollins said the protest will continue to remain peaceful while promoting the message that more concern has to go to the deaths that have occurred because of racism.

Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger has been present throughout the protest and assisted in the march on Saturday.