Beaver Dam’s hospital reactivates its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has reactivated its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site, which was closed on April 15.

In addition to staying safer at home, increased access to testing is one of the critical next steps identified by state and county public health officials, according to a press release from Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam.

“Working collaboratively with Dodge County Public Health and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has been the key to flattening the curve in Dodge County,” said Angelia Foster, MMC-BD Chief Administrative Officer. “We will continue to allocate our resources in a way that best serves our communities.”

Those with respiratory symptoms, even if they are mild, should contact their primary care provider or call 877-998-0022 to be screened by a medical professional. The screening line is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday while testing will be performed from 12 to 4 p.m. each weekday.

MMC-BD encourages anyone who feels unwell for any reason to seek treatment either with their primary care provider or at an emergency department or urgent care.