Beaver Dam’s hospital reactivates its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has reactivated its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site, which was closed on April 15.
In addition to staying safer at home, increased access to testing is one of the critical next steps identified by state and county public health officials, according to a press release from Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam.
“Working collaboratively with Dodge County Public Health and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has been the key to flattening the curve in Dodge County,” said Angelia Foster, MMC-BD Chief Administrative Officer. “We will continue to allocate our resources in a way that best serves our communities.”
Those with respiratory symptoms, even if they are mild, should contact their primary care provider or call 877-998-0022 to be screened by a medical professional. The screening line is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday while testing will be performed from 12 to 4 p.m. each weekday.
MMC-BD encourages anyone who feels unwell for any reason to seek treatment either with their primary care provider or at an emergency department or urgent care.
“We want to remind everyone that we are here to care for them safely,” Foster added. “We don’t want anyone to feel they should put off treatment for emergent or urgent health conditions,” Foster said.
As of Thursday, Dodge County Public Health reported 20 people who tested positive with COVID-19. Five are under active monitoring while 14 people recovered and one person, who was out of the state at the time, has died.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.