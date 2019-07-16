Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission (CHLPC) is sponsoring three free Concerts in the Park again this summer. The venue will be the green space near the historic pavilion, in the same area where a bandstand was located almost 100 years ago. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors to the upper floor of the pavilion which now has an elevator, newly-refinished dance floor, freshly painted ballroom and handicap accessible restrooms. The concert goes on rain or shine.
The Loco Vocals, composed of members from the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, were a great crowd-pleaser last summer and will be returning to perform on Thursday, July 25 from 6-8 p.m. New at the concerts this year will be local food vendors providing an assortment of beverages, brats, burgers, and pizza. Or you are welcome to bring in your own picnic, lawn chairs and blankets—no glass containers, please. Food vendors will be available beginning at 5 p.m. for your convenience. Popcorn will also be available to support the iconic George Hasey popcorn wagon.
The Loco Vocals, a group of ten vocalists includes keyboard, drums and guitar players who engage the audience while they enjoy performing some of the favorite hits from the past, in a family-friendly fashion.
Come out to Fireman’s Park for an evening of relaxation and fun as you listen to the Loco Vocals July 25. The summer concerts are possible because of generous donations from local businesses who have sponsored bringing in the performers so that CHLPC can accept your donations to continue more restoration projects at the pavilion, such as electrical upgrades to the historic building.
Another concert is also scheduled for Aug. 22.
