Beaver Dam's finance director has stepped down effective immediately after six months on the job.
Mayor Becky Glewen announced that Jeff Wiswell submitted his resignation Tuesday. The city hired him in April to replace John Somers who retired.
Glewen said that in his letter of resignation, Wiswell informed her that that his decision was a combination of family matters and his belief that that his professional expertise would be better suited for a public administration position.
"Although this is an obvious challenge I’m confident we will collectively get through this situation and thank you all for your continued efforts to make Beaver Dam the best place to live, work and play in this region," Glewen said in an e-mail to Common Council members about the resignation.
You have free articles remaining.
Beaver Dam City Hall is going through significant staff turnover as it handles major engineering projects and budgets. John Somers, who Jeff Wiswell replaced, was hired as a consultant to help create the budget for 2020. Engineering Director Ritchie Piltz has just left for Watertown but the plan is to have him come back to Beaver Dam at nights to help out.
Wiswell previously served as the city administrator in Algoma, a small town near Green Bay. He has decades of experience serving in local government. According to his resume, he served 10 years as a supervisor on the Dane County Board and was a member of the Monona Common Council from 2003-12, including as council president and acting mayor.
Wiswell also worked in the state legislature as a budget and policy analyst and a chief of staff and has worked with budget and policy in different state offices. He was the president of Wiswell Group, an organization that represented various industries and associations to lobby for economic projects and legislation, including Miller Park in Milwaukee, while working with real estate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)