Beaver Dam’s One Voice concert coming Friday

One Voice, the children’s chorus of Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, is back, and will be presenting its first public concert since the COVID-19 closures in 2020.
The first concert of this season is at 7 pm. Friday.
Retired educators Judy Heffron and Darby Hintz are back as the group’s leaders, continuing the concept they began in the fall of 2018.
“Everybody has his or her own voice — a good strong voice,” Heffron said. “They’re coming from many different schools and different communities and creating a lot of strength and power. Everyone who is involved is important, and we’ll work to form one voice together.”
Both women had long careers teaching singers in kindergarten through sixth grade.
“It was numerous schools and hundreds and hundreds of children,” Hintz said. “We’ve got more than 70 years of combined experience directing children’s choruses. Both of us have extensive backgrounds in knowing how to teach kids how to read music, to perform better and to sing better. That’s what we did as licensed teachers, and what we’re doing as the directors of this group.”
Both women serve as co-directors, while Heffron is the group’s coordinator and Hintz is the accompanist.
The group is for children in grades three through six. Children come from the entire area, uniting the best in talent throughout Dodge County and beyond.
Rehearsals and the concert will be held in the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center at 117 W. Maple Ave.
“You have to have a good, central place where kids are safe, which is what we have in the new BDACT Fine Arts Center,” Heffron said.
With COVID safety in mind, children wear masks during rehearsals and face shields during the concert. Audience members are urged to wear face masks during the show.
“We are trying to keep our kids safe and healthy,” Hintz said.
The program will include an eclectic mixture of songs and styles.
“There will be a wide variety of music,” Heffron said. “We will of course have some Halloween favorites, but we always mix in some popular music, and some cultural music. We’ll have some patriotic songs, some folk music, and a whole lot of fun songs that the kids love. There will be something for every taste.”
A dozen songs are planned for the hour-long concert.
A number of solos will highlight individual talents, and challenge the singers’ skills as well.
The children have been especially enthusiastic about the upcoming concert.
“The kids are thrilled to be back,” said Hintz. “They’re so excited about singing together and just being back together. We’re all having a wonderful time getting ready for the big event.”
Sunday night rehearsals started Sept. 12.
“The kids have worked hard so it will be a pleasure to watch,” said Heffron. “We’ve added some choreography, so there will be actions as well as music with some of the songs.”
“It has been fun seeing the kids coming back,” she added. “It’s a very small group. There are only 16 kids, but they’re wonderful singers. It’s such an opportunity for the kids because it’s something different for them to do. It gives them a chance to work together and learn a few singing skills. These kids just go for it, which is what I like about it.”
Signup for next year will begin in January.
Tickets are available online at tickets@bdact.com, before the concert, or at Rechek’s Food Pride, 609 N. Spring St. Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.