Beaver Dam’s One Voice concert coming Friday

One Voice, the children’s chorus of Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, is back, and will be presenting its first public concert since the COVID-19 closures in 2020.

The first concert of this season is at 7 pm. Friday.

Retired educators Judy Heffron and Darby Hintz are back as the group’s leaders, continuing the concept they began in the fall of 2018.

“Everybody has his or her own voice — a good strong voice,” Heffron said. “They’re coming from many different schools and different communities and creating a lot of strength and power. Everyone who is involved is important, and we’ll work to form one voice together.”

Both women had long careers teaching singers in kindergarten through sixth grade.

“It was numerous schools and hundreds and hundreds of children,” Hintz said. “We’ve got more than 70 years of combined experience directing children’s choruses. Both of us have extensive backgrounds in knowing how to teach kids how to read music, to perform better and to sing better. That’s what we did as licensed teachers, and what we’re doing as the directors of this group.”

Both women serve as co-directors, while Heffron is the group’s coordinator and Hintz is the accompanist.