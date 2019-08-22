Beaver Dam’s “One Voice” children’s choir is getting ready for its second season, and directors Judy Heffron and Darby Hintz are eager for more success.
Registration for the fall semester is set for Sunday at 4 p.m., Tuesday at 6 p.m., and as a last chance opportunity Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. – just prior to the first rehearsal from 5 to 6 p.m.
The organizers are hoping to get 30 to 50 third- through fifth-graders — perhaps more. Season one had 30 participants, although both directors agree more will be welcome.
Registration, rehearsals and performances will be held at Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave.
Despite the challenges of learning new music for a Halloween show Oct. 20 and joining the Beaver Dam Area Orchestra for a holiday show Dec. 14, the top priority remains the same; to have fun.
In addition, Heffron promises to share valuable lessons.
“Singing and performing is so good for kids, especially when being part of a group,” said Heffron, who with Hintz has tallied more than 70 years of educational expertise.
“For those who say they can’t sing we ask, ‘How do you know?’ Come and be part of a group. Learn some skills and get better. This is really a wonderful opportunity on so many levels.”
“One of our kids was described by her mom as being ‘so shy,’ and had a speaking part in our first show, and was in the recent production of ‘Annie,’” said Hintz.
“It’s so much fun to see kids get started and finding a voice they never knew they had.”
“We work with kids to draw out their talents,” said Heffron. “A person might not start as a great singer but we can teach them to listen to their fellow singers, to match pitches and keep time with the piano and a lot of other skills. The long-term goal is to create adults who aren’t afraid to sing and enjoy it.”
She said, “We’re not aiming for perfect. We’re aiming for improvement.”
Another goal is to expose children to different styles and types of music.
“We’ll have a patriotic song,” said Hintz, “and a song from a Disney movie.”
Heffron said, “They should know our national songs and some folk songs.”
Halloween music will be highlighted during the Oct. 20 concert, and holiday favorites will be the focus Dec. 6 and 14, at the Beaver Dam Area Orchestra children’s concert.
“There will be something for every taste,” Heffron said.
