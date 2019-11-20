Having one family member compete on a world stage is an accomplishment, but having three compete in the same year is extremely unusual, according to Joanne Tyjeski, wife of Dr. Jerry Tyjeski and mother of Jonah Tyjeski and Jordan Tyjeski-Diels.
Jerry, Jonah and Jordan just returned from Novi Sad, Serbia, where they competed at the International Union of Kettlebell Lifting World Kettlebell Sport Championships. This event, held Nov. 6 through 9, drew 370 athletes representing 39 countries, with 22 of these athletes from the United States.
The Tyjeskis each competed in an event called long cycle with 24 kg (5-pound) kettlebells. This event requires the participant to "clean" two kettlebells from knee to chest level, "jerk" them above the head, and repeat as many times as possible within 10 minutes. There are no breaks: The kettlebells cannot be set down or the set is over.
Joanne is always the proud mother and No. 1 fan.
“I am really proud of the family,” she said. “It has been my pleasure to follow them around and cheer them on. The people in this sport are really a large family. We all cheer each other on, regardless of what country they come from. When you are watching your lifter, you can see how hard they are working. I always tear up in the last minute. They suddenly abandon their pacing (how many reps they do per minute) and give everything they have left to get a few more reps. Everyone around you is yelling and screaming, encouraging them to get ‘one more.’ I haven’t experienced anything else like this.”
All four of the Tyjeski kids have competed at the local (Chicago) meets, and Joanne joins in their enthusiasm for the sport.
“I also lift kettlebells,” she said. “I don’t ever plan on competing, but it is a wonderful way to stay in shape since it is both cardio and weight bearing exercise. My kettlebells are a lot lighter, but my workouts are very similar to the serious competitors.”
In the World Kettlebell Sport Championships Jerry competed in a veteran age group, completing long cycle 83 reps to earn a gold medal. Jonah competed in the men's amateur division and earned a gold medal with 81 reps. Jordan completed 69 reps in Novi Sad, enough to receive silver in the women's professional division and gold in the junior division (22 years and under). This was also enough to set a new world record in the women's junior division. Dr. Jerry also competed in veteran's jerk and two-arm long cycle team relays, earning silver in both. Jonah took fourth place in an amateur jerk team relay.
Kettlebell sport (also known as girevoy sport) has a long history in Russia and Eastern Europe, but developed as an organized, standard sport around the world in the 1960s. Besides two-arm long cycle, other kettlebell sport events include snatch, two-arm jerk, one-arm long cycle, and combinations thereof.
“Kettlebell sport requires significant amounts of endurance and strength, but training also builds balance and coordination,” said Joanne. “Mental tenacity is also a factor, as 10 minutes of continuous lifting is a grueling task, even for top kettlebell sport athletes.”
The Tyjeskis earned an invitation to represent the United States in Novi Sad after competing in local kettlebell meets and the United States Kettlebell Sport Lifting (USKSL) National Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan. They continue to train in their gyms in Beaver Dam and Milwaukee.
Those interested in learning more about kettlebell sport lifting may contact Tyjeski Family Chiropractic at (920) 885-3020.
